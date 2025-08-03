3 questions facing Buffalo Sabres

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Buffalo Sabres.

1. How will the Sabres replace JJ Peterka’s 68 points?

Peterka (27 goals, 41 assists in 77 games) was traded to the Utah Mammoth on June 26 for defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan, leaving an offensive void.

The Sabres’ most significant offseason additions at forward are Doan and Justin Danforth, who combined for 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) last season. As such, making up for Peterka’s offensive production will have to be a team effort.

The two key players in that regard will be forwards Jack Quinn and Josh Norris.

Quinn is expected to receive an expanded role and improve on his 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) in 74 games from last season. Norris, who scored an NHL career-high 35 goals in 66 games in 2021-22, will have to stay healthy after injuries limited him to an average of 38 games per season in the past three.