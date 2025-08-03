Top prospects for Buffalo Sabres

Helenius, Mrtka, Ostlund among talent for future; forward Rosen could play in NHL this season

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Buffalo Sabres, according to NHL.com.

1. Konsta Helenius, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 14 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Rochester (AHL): 65 GP, 14-21-35

As the youngest player in the American Hockey League, the 19-year-old had his promising future underscored by being named to the league’s 2024-25 Top Prospects Team, as determined by the AHL’s hockey operations department in conjunction with its general managers.

In his first season in North America, the forward (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) was switched from center to wing and got better as the season progressed. He was one of Rochester’s best players in the Calder Cup Playoffs, finishing with six points (three goals, three assists) in eight games, and impressed Sabres brass with his hockey IQ.

“He was incredible,” Rochester coach Michael Leone said of Helenius’ postseason performance. “I thought he rose to the occasion; the bigger the moment, the better he played. I thought he played with a level of physicality.”

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27

2. Radim Mrtka, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 9 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Seattle (WHL): 43 GP, 3-32-35

The 18-year-old arrived in the Western Hockey League from Czechia in November and quickly adapted to the on-ice product and language. With his towering size and huge wingspan, Mrtka was an enticing project the Sabres couldn’t pass up.

“I think it's a package that's pretty rare: [a] 6-foot-6 right-shot defenseman that plays a good two-way game, good with the puck,” Buffalo general manager Kevyn Adams said. “Good feet, mobile, plays hard. Really, really good kid.”

To Adams’ point: For a physical defenseman who weighs 218 pounds, there also is offensive upside. He averaged 0.81 points per game, third among WHL rookie defensemen.

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28

Radim Mrtka drafted by Buffalo Sabres

3. Noah Ostlund, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 16 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Rochester (AHL): 45 GP, 19-17-36; Buffalo (NHL): 8 GP, 0-0-0

The 21-year-old looked comfortable in his brief stint on the fourth line with the Sabres despite being kept off the score sheet. The center (5-11, 175) is a bit undersized but makes up for it with his impressive playmaking and skating.

The one area where Ostlund can improve is adding muscle. Another season in the AHL likely will be the ideal development path before he lands a full-time role in the NHL.

“He’s a special player,” Leone said. “He makes the players better around him in all situations.”

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27

4. Isak Rosen, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 14 pick in 2021 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Rochester (AHL): 61 GP, 28-27-55; Buffalo (NHL): 8 GP, 0-1-1

Rosen was recalled by the Sabres five times beginning in mid-November last season, an indication that management feels he’s on the cusp of a full-time job at the NHL level. He led Rochester in goals and points, reinforcing that he’s trending toward a regular role with Buffalo.

The 22-year-old isn’t physically imposing (6-0, 180) but has impressive raw skills and a penchant for finding the back of the net. That talent earned him an invite to the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge in February.

“He’s not going to overpower you with physicality, but he can get there quick and use his stick,” Leone said.

Projected NHL arrival: This season

5. Anton Wahlberg, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 39 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Rochester (AHL): 63 GP, 11–19-30.

The 20-year-old Swede impressed as much with his muscle as his hustle during his rookie season in the AHL. At 6-5, 198 pounds, he brings a much more physical game than Helenius, Ostlund and Rosen.

At the same time, his offensive skill was on display under the spotlight of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. He finished tied for third in scoring for Sweden with eight points (four goals, four assists) and finished the tournament at plus-7, an indication of his efficiency as a two-way player.
What the Sabres organization wants to see is more production in the dirty areas around the crease. It was one of his shortcomings with Rochester during the playoffs, when he had no points in six games and was minus-4.

“If you look at him and his game and his development, where he could be better, it’s scoring five to seven goals in front of the net,” Leone said after the postseason.

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27

