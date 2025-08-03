Top prospects for Buffalo Sabres

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Buffalo Sabres, according to NHL.com.

1. Konsta Helenius, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 14 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Rochester (AHL): 65 GP, 14-21-35

As the youngest player in the American Hockey League, the 19-year-old had his promising future underscored by being named to the league’s 2024-25 Top Prospects Team, as determined by the AHL’s hockey operations department in conjunction with its general managers.

In his first season in North America, the forward (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) was switched from center to wing and got better as the season progressed. He was one of Rochester’s best players in the Calder Cup Playoffs, finishing with six points (three goals, three assists) in eight games, and impressed Sabres brass with his hockey IQ.

“He was incredible,” Rochester coach Michael Leone said of Helenius’ postseason performance. “I thought he rose to the occasion; the bigger the moment, the better he played. I thought he played with a level of physicality.”

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27

2. Radim Mrtka, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 9 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Seattle (WHL): 43 GP, 3-32-35

The 18-year-old arrived in the Western Hockey League from Czechia in November and quickly adapted to the on-ice product and language. With his towering size and huge wingspan, Mrtka was an enticing project the Sabres couldn’t pass up.

“I think it's a package that's pretty rare: [a] 6-foot-6 right-shot defenseman that plays a good two-way game, good with the puck,” Buffalo general manager Kevyn Adams said. “Good feet, mobile, plays hard. Really, really good kid.”

To Adams’ point: For a physical defenseman who weighs 218 pounds, there also is offensive upside. He averaged 0.81 points per game, third among WHL rookie defensemen.

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28