Buffalo Sabres fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Buffalo Sabres players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Tage Thompson, F

NHL.com point projection: 75

Thompson was tied for third in the NHL in goals (44) last season and ranked first in 5-on-5 goals (33) and home goals (29). He ranked second in wrist shot goals (27), was tied for fifth in slap shot goals (eight) and finished second in high-danger shooting percentage (44.7 percent) among forwards. Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Thompson is tied for 10th in the NHL in goals (158 in 303 games) and is 12th in shots on goal (1,036; average of 259 per season). He led the Sabres in goals, points (72), shots on goal (242) and even-strength points (56) last season and should be considered a fringe top-30 overall fantasy player.