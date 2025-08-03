Buffalo Sabres fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Buffalo Sabres players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Tage Thompson, F

NHL.com point projection: 75

Thompson was tied for third in the NHL in goals (44) last season and ranked first in 5-on-5 goals (33) and home goals (29). He ranked second in wrist shot goals (27), was tied for fifth in slap shot goals (eight) and finished second in high-danger shooting percentage (44.7 percent) among forwards. Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Thompson is tied for 10th in the NHL in goals (158 in 303 games) and is 12th in shots on goal (1,036; average of 259 per season). He led the Sabres in goals, points (72), shots on goal (242) and even-strength points (56) last season and should be considered a fringe top-30 overall fantasy player.

2. Rasmus Dahlin, D

NHL.com point projection: 62

Dahlin ranked fourth among defensemen in points (68 in 73 games) and fifth in shots on goal (200) last season. Since the start of 2021-22, Dahlin ranks sixth among defensemen in points (253 in 312 games), third at the position in goals (65) and fifth in shots on goal (809). Over that span, his category coverage has been on full display; he’s averaged 130.5 hits, 118.7 blocks and 23.5 power-play points per season. Dahlin, who led the Sabres in assists (51) and has led them in that category in each of the past four seasons, should be considered a fringe top-five fantasy defenseman.

3. Alex Tuch, F

NHL.com point projection: 63

Tuch tied his NHL career high in goals (36) last season and has averaged 31.3 goals, 68.3 points and 202.0 shots on goal over his past three seasons with the Sabres. Tuch led the NHL in short-handed points (nine) and short-handed shots on goal (25), and was tied for the League lead in short-handed goals (six) last season. Tuch led Buffalo forwards in blocked shots (113) and has had at least 70 hits in each of his past two seasons, making him worth prioritizing around the top 100 overall as a category coverage standout.

4. Josh Norris, F

NHL.com point projection: 51

Although it was a small sample size, Norris had two points (one goal, one assist) and averaged a career-high 18:36 in three games with the Sabres after they acquired him from the Ottawa Senators prior to the NHL Trade Deadline last season. Norris scored 21 goals in 56 games between the Senators and Sabres and has had at least 15 goals in four of his past five seasons, including a career-high 35 goals and 16 power-play goals in 2021-22. Although Norris has yet to reach the 70-game mark in any of his six NHL seasons, he has bounce-back potential as he could play center on the first line and first power-play unit in Buffalo.

5. Jack Quinn, F

NHL.com point projection: 48

Quinn had career highs with 15 goals, 24 assists, 39 points and 13 power-play points in 74 games last season. He also finished the season strong with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) over his final 16 games. The No. 8 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Quinn has breakout potential with a chance to play on the top line and first power-play unit after the Sabres traded JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth on June 26.

Other BUF players on preseason fantasy draft lists:

Breakout candidates: Jiri Kulich, F (point projection: 50); Zach Benson, F (point projection: 45)

Draft bargain: Jason Zucker, F (point projection: 48)

Sleeper candidates: Owen Power, D (point projection: 41); Bowen Byram, D (point projection: 40)

Deep sleeper: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G (win projection: 25); Josh Doan, F (point projection: 40); Michael Kesselring, D (point projection: 30)

Rookie to watch: Tyson Kozak, F

