Favorite moments through 1st quarter of season discussed by NHL.com staff

The Colorado Avalanche can't lose in regulation. Young guns Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks and Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks can't stop scoring. Defenseman Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, is playing his position like few before him as he becomes a mainstay for the New York Islanders and forces himself into the conversation about playing for Team Canada in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February. Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals continues to rewrite the record book. The Pittsburgh Penguins, with their veteran core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, are tied with the Winnipeg Jets for the second-most regulation wins (10) and split two games with the Nashville Predators at the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal.

There will be many more across the next five months of the regular season, but there is already a treasure trove that has happened.

We asked a panel of NHL.com writers and editors for their favorites. Here, in chronological order, are their selections.