NHL Status Report
NHL Status Report: Marchment week to week for Blue Jackets
Kopitar, Armia day to day for Kings; Marchand injured for Panthers
Columbus Blue Jackets
Mason Marchment is week to week for the Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury sustained in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 4. The forward, who was acquired by the Seattle Kraken for two draft picks on Dec. 19, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 4. He has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 36 games. ... Forward Mikael Pyyhtia was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League in advance of their game at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday (10 p.m. ET: FDSNOH, SCRIPPS, SNP, SNO, SN1, TVAS).
Los Angeles Kings
Anze Kopitar (lower body) and Joel Armia (upper body) are day to day for the Kings after the forwards were injured during a 4-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday. Kopitar, the captain, did not return after the first period, and Armia left following a collision with Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes midway through the second period. Kopitar has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 37 games this season. Armia has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 41 games. Los Angeles hosts the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSCA, SN).
Washington Capitals
Tom Wilson skated in a noncontact jersey before the morning skate but will miss his second straight game with a lower-body injury when the Capitals host the Dallas Stars on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Victory+, TNT). The forward was injured in the first period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Wilson will accompany the team on its upcoming trip to play at Chicago on Friday and at the Nashville Predators on Sunday. "He's getting there," Carbery said. "He skated on his own this morning, so it's a good sign." Aliaksei Protas participated in the morning skate, but the forward will miss his third consecutive game with a lower-body injury. Washington placed Protas on injured reserve retroactive to when he was injured against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 1 and called up forward Brett Leason from Hershey of the American Hockey League to play against Dallas. Protas is eligible to be activated from injured reserve to play at Chicago on Friday.
Florida Panthers
Brad Marchand left a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at the end of the second period with an undisclosed injury. "He's been dealing with something," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "It just got the point we didn't want to make it worse. We're a little sensitive about injuries here now, and do our best to keep guys healthy. So that was a coach's decision." Marchand leads the Panthers in points (46) and is tied for the team lead with 23 goals in 41 games this season. The Panthers next play at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS).
Edmonton Oilers
Adam Henrique will be out for a little while" after sustaining an undisclosed injury blocking a shot in the first period of a 6-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. Henrique has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 43 games this season. Edmonton next plays at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3).
Montreal Canadiens
Kaiden Guhle took part in the morning skate but will not play for the Canadiens against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. The defenseman took part in practice for the first time since he broke his ankle on Oct. 18, an injury which was expected to sideline him for four months. "It's coming along," Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. "I'm not sure if it will be this week or next week but he’s getting close." Guhle had three points (one goal, two assists) in five games before the injury.
Dallas Stars
Justin Hryckowian signed a two-year $1.9 million contract with the Stars on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $950,000 and begins next season. The 24-year-old forward has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 42 games this season, and could have become a restricted free agent after the season. "I'm just trying to make my way," he said. "It's just been the story of my career almost and I'm just trying to find ways to get recognized and prove that I belong in this league and belong with the best. I’m trying to make my way and contribute any way I can. So, this is kind of just another part of the journey and just another step."
Pittsburgh Penguins
Rutger McGroarty was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after the forward was injured in a collision at practice on Tuesday. The forward has three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 games this season.
Boston Bruins
Hampus Lindholm was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury he sustained in a 3-2 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 3. "It is not going to be a day-to-day thing," coach Marco Sturm said prior to a 7-4 loss at the Seattle Kraken. "Hopefully not too long, but he's definitely going to be out for a little bit. We have to do more testing when we're back in Boston, so we can go from there."
Calgary Flames
John Beecher is week to week for the Calgary Flames with an upper-body injury. The forward left a 4-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday in the second period because of an upper-body injury after a fight with defenseman Nicolas Hague and did not return. Beecher was also later suspended one game for roughing Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron earlier in that same game. Beecher has three points (one goal, two assists) in 25 games this season. The Flames next visit the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN).