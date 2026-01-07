NHL Status Report: Marchment week to week for Blue Jackets

Washington Capitals

Tom Wilson skated in a noncontact jersey before the morning skate but will miss his second straight game with a lower-body injury when the Capitals host the Dallas Stars on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Victory+, TNT). The forward was injured in the first period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Wilson will accompany the team on its upcoming trip to play at Chicago on Friday and at the Nashville Predators on Sunday. "He's getting there," Carbery said. "He skated on his own this morning, so it's a good sign." Aliaksei Protas participated in the morning skate, but the forward will miss his third consecutive game with a lower-body injury. Washington placed Protas on injured reserve retroactive to when he was injured against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 1 and called up forward Brett Leason from Hershey of the American Hockey League to play against Dallas. Protas is eligible to be activated from injured reserve to play at Chicago on Friday.