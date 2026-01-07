Team Germany hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Lukas Reichel, Vancouver Canucks

The 23-year-old from Nuremberg represented Germany in the 2020 WJC and the Worlds in 2021, 2022 and 2024. Reichel was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (No. 17) of the 2020 NHL Draft and traded to the Canucks on Oct. 24. Reichel was one of six players named to the preliminary roster, and his uncle, Robert Reichel, helped Czechia win gold at the 1998 Nagano Olympics.

Tobias Rieder, Red Bull Munchen

The Landshut native turns 33 on Jan. 10. Rieder was taken by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round (No. 114) of the 2011 NHL Draft and played 478 regular-season games for the Arizona Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings, Oilers, Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres before going overseas beginning with 2021-22 season. Rieder skated in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the WJC in 2011 and 2013 and the Worlds four times, the last of which was in 2021.

Josh Samanski, Bakersfield

The 23-year-old from Erding is playing his first season in North America after signing a two-year, entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers on April 2. Samanski, who also has Canadian citizenship, competed in the WJC in 2021 and 2022 and the Worlds in 2025.

Justin Schutz, Red Bull Munchen

The 25-year-old born in Kassel was selected by the Florida Panthers in the sixth round (Nov. 170) of the 2018 NHL Draft. Schutz played at the 2020 WJC, the 2023 (silver medal) and 2025 Worlds, and won a DEL title in Germany's top professional league with Munich in 2023.

Wojciech Stachowiak, Syracuse

The 26-year-old native of Gdansk, Poland, is playing his first season in North America after signing a one-year, entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on May 22. Stachowiak has represented Germany at Worlds the past three years and lead the team with three goals and was second with six points in 2025.

Nico Sturm, Minnesota Wild

The 30-year-old from Augsburg won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, when he had two assists in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games, and also played in eight postseason games for the Cup champion Florida Panthers last season. He had eight points (six goals, two assists) in 10 games for silver-winning Germany at the 2023 Worlds and competed in the tournament the following year. Sturm was one of six players named to the preliminary roster.

Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators

The No. 3 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft turns 24 on Jan. 15. The Viersen native has played at the WJC and the Worlds twice each. As captain at the 2021 WJC, Stutzle helped his country to the playoff round for the first time. He had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in five games and was named the tournament's best forward. Stutzle was one of six players named to the preliminary roster.