Team Germany hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

© Getty Images

Germany unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday.

It’s the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014.

Germany won the silver medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, and won bronze in 1976 (Innsbruck) and 1932 (Lake Placid).

Here is a look at the Team Germany roster (listed alphabetically by position group):

FORWARDS

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

The 30-year-old born in Cologne was No. 3 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft. He helped Team Europe to a silver medal at the World Cup of Hockey 2016 and became the first NHL player born in Germany and fifth in Oilers history to reach 1,000 points on Dec. 16 and was one of six players named to the preliminary roster. Draisaitl won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, Ted Lindsay Award as MVP chosen by the NHL Players' Association and Art Ross Trophy as scoring champion in 2019-20 and the Rocket Richard Trophy when he led the NHL with 52 goals in 2024-25.

NSH@EDM: Draisaitl sends a laser from the slot into the cage

Alexander Ehl, Adler Mannheim

The 26-year-old from Landshut is playing for Mannheim in Germany's top professional league after six seasons with Duesseldorf. Ehl has represented Germany at the Worlds the past three years including winning a silver in 2023.

Dominik Kahun, Lausanne

The 30-year-old was born in Plana, Czechia, and grew up in Weiden, Germany. Kahun signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks after going undrafted and played 186 NHL games for the Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres and Edmonton Oilers from 2018-21. Kahun won a silver medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and the 2023 IIHF World Championship. He also played at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and has participated in seven Worlds. He is a three-time DEL champion with Munich (2016-18).

Marc Michaelis, Adler Mannheim

The 30-year-old native of Mannheim returned to his homeland for the 2024-25 season after eight seasons in North America, including 15 games for the Vancouver Canucks in 2020-21. Michaelis represented Germany at the 2015 WJC and has played at Worlds four times (2018-19, 2022, 2024).

JJ Peterka, Utah Mammoth

The native of Munich turns 24 on Jan. 14. Peterka scored one goal in six games at the 2021 Worlds and was an alternate captain at the 2021 WJC, where he had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in five games. He also won silver at the 2023 Worlds, and played three seasons for the Buffalo Sabres before he was traded to the Mammoth on June 26.

NSH@UTA: Peterka nets PPG for his 15th tally of season

Lukas Reichel, Vancouver Canucks

The 23-year-old from Nuremberg represented Germany in the 2020 WJC and the Worlds in 2021, 2022 and 2024. Reichel was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (No. 17) of the 2020 NHL Draft and traded to the Canucks on Oct. 24. Reichel was one of six players named to the preliminary roster, and his uncle, Robert Reichel, helped Czechia win gold at the 1998 Nagano Olympics.

Tobias Rieder, Red Bull Munchen

The Landshut native turns 33 on Jan. 10. Rieder was taken by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round (No. 114) of the 2011 NHL Draft and played 478 regular-season games for the Arizona Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings, Oilers, Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres before going overseas beginning with 2021-22 season. Rieder skated in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the WJC in 2011 and 2013 and the Worlds four times, the last of which was in 2021.

Josh Samanski, Bakersfield

The 23-year-old from Erding is playing his first season in North America after signing a two-year, entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers on April 2. Samanski, who also has Canadian citizenship, competed in the WJC in 2021 and 2022 and the Worlds in 2025.

Justin Schutz, Red Bull Munchen

The 25-year-old born in Kassel was selected by the Florida Panthers in the sixth round (Nov. 170) of the 2018 NHL Draft. Schutz played at the 2020 WJC, the 2023 (silver medal) and 2025 Worlds, and won a DEL title in Germany's top professional league with Munich in 2023.

Wojciech Stachowiak, Syracuse

The 26-year-old native of Gdansk, Poland, is playing his first season in North America after signing a one-year, entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on May 22. Stachowiak has represented Germany at Worlds the past three years and lead the team with three goals and was second with six points in 2025.

Nico Sturm, Minnesota Wild

The 30-year-old from Augsburg won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, when he had two assists in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games, and also played in eight postseason games for the Cup champion Florida Panthers last season. He had eight points (six goals, two assists) in 10 games for silver-winning Germany at the 2023 Worlds and competed in the tournament the following year. Sturm was one of six players named to the preliminary roster.

Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators

The No. 3 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft turns 24 on Jan. 15. The Viersen native has played at the WJC and the Worlds twice each. As captain at the 2021 WJC, Stutzle helped his country to the playoff round for the first time. He had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in five games and was named the tournament's best forward. Stutzle was one of six players named to the preliminary roster.

BUF@OTT: Stützle ties the score with beautiful PPG

Parker Tuomie, Kolner Haie

The 30-year-old right winger has delivered outstanding performances in his international appearances for Germany. At the 2023 and 2024 World Championships, he played 18 games for the German national team and had nine points (three goals and six assists). At the junior level, he represented Germany in two U20 World Championships and one U18 World Championship. The only thing missing in his career has been an Olympic Games appearance.

DEFENSEMEN

Leon Gawanke, Adler Mannheim

The 26-year-old born in Berlin was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the fifth round (No. 136) of the 2017 NHL Draft. Gawanke, who played for Manitoba and San Jose in the AHL from 2019-24, has spent the past three seasons in the DEL. He represented his country at the Worlds from 2021 to 2023, winning silver in 2023.

Korbinian Geibel, Eisbaren Berlin

The 23-year-old native of Starnberg is a three-time DEL champion with Berlin in Germany's top professional league, including two straight from 2023-25. He played five games for Germany at the 2022 WJC and seven at the 2025 Worlds.

Lukas Kalble, Adler Mannheim

The 28-year-old from Mannheim is a two-time Kelly Cup champion with Florida of the ECHL (2022, 2023) and returned to his native country to play for Bremerhaven in the DEL in 2023-24. Currently playing for Mannheim, Kalble represented Germany at the 2024 and 2025 Worlds.

Jonas Muller, Eisbaren Berlin

The 30-year-old native of Berlin won silver at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and the 2023 Worlds. Mueller is a four-time DEL champion with the Berlin (2021-22, 2024-25) in Germany's top professional league and has played his entire 14-season career in his country.

Moritz Muller, Kolner Haie

The 39-year-old native of Frankfurt won silver at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and the 2023 Worlds, skated in the 2005 WJC and has appeared at Worlds 12 times. Muller has played all 20 of his seasons in Germany's top professional league for Koln in Cologne.

Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings

The 24-year-old native of Zell was the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. One of six players named to the preliminary roster, he won the Calder Trophy voted as the NHL rookie of the year in 2021-22, and has played for Germany five times at the Worlds, winning a silver medal in 2023.

TOR@DET: Seider evens the game at 1 with a shot from distance

Fabio Wagner, Red Bull Munchen

The 30-year-old native of Landshut played at the Worlds for four straight years from 2021-24, including winning silver in 2023. Wagner also played at the 2014 WJC and is playing his 12th season in Germany's top professional league, the first 11 which were with Ingolstadt.

Kai Wissmann, Eisbaren Berlin

The 29-year-old from Villingen-Schwenningen has yet to play this season because of an injury. Wissman signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins on June 7, 2022, and played 31 games for Providence in the American Hockey League before returning to Germany's top professional league for the 2023-24 season. He is a four-time DEL champion with Berlin and won silver at the 2023 Worlds.

GOALIES

Maximilian Franzreb, Adler Mannheim

The 29-year-old from Bad Toelz won silver at the 2023 World Championships. He is a nine-season veteran of Germany's top professional League and joined Mannheim this season after playing the previous four with Bremerhaven.

Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken

The 34-year-old from Rosenheim is one of two Germany-born goalies to play at least 100 NHL games (Thomas Greiss) and was one of six players named to the preliminary roster. He stood out during the 2010 WJC with an 0.64 goals-against average and .974 save percentage in five games and has played for Germany at the World Championship five times, most recently in 2025.

SEA@CGY: Grubauer gets the pad on Huberdeau's shot for big save

Mathias Niederberger, Red Bull Munchen

The 33-year-old born in Duesseldorf went 6-3-0 with a 2.21 goals-against average, .903 save percentage and one shutout for silver-medal winning Germany at the 2023 Worlds, and has played in the event six times. Niederberger is a three-time DEL champion with Berlin (2021, '22) and Munich (2023) in Germany's top professional League. His father, Andreas Niederberger, was a forward who competed in four Winter Olympics (1984, 1998, 1992 and 1994) and is a member of the German Ice Hockey Hall of Fame.

