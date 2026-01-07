NHL On Tap: Robertson leads Stars into Washington looking to halt slide

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, including two nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
Chip on his shoulder?
Jason Robertson would be forgiven for playing with a chip on his shoulder after being left Team USA's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The forward thought this season he was good enough to be selected with 52 points (25 goals, 27 assists) in 43 games and the Dallas Stars (25-10-8) scoring 146 goals, second in the NHL behind the Colorado Avalanche (166). Perhaps that sets him up for even more production with the Stars, who visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Victory+, TNT). Dallas plays the second of a back to back after a 6-3 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday that has it 0-3-3 in its past six games despite Robertson's 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his past eight. The Capitals (22-15-6) conclude a three-game homestand coming off a 7-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.