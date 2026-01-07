NHL On Tap: Robertson leads Stars into Washington looking to halt slide

Parekh returns

Zayne Parekh is expected back with the Calgary Flames coming off a record-setting performance for Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship. The Flames (18-20-4) visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN) after the 19-year-old defenseman had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in seven games for the bronze-medal winners, the most by a Canada-born defenseman in the history of the tournament, surpassing Alex Pietrangelo (2010) and Bryan McCabe (1995). Lane Hutson's 20 points (two goals, 18 assists) for the Canadiens (23-13-6) since Dec. 11 lead NHL defensemen. The 21-year-old (126 games) is three assists from becoming the fastest player in team history to 100 after debuting with Montreal and breaking the mark held by Buddy O'Connor (129) since March 18, 1944.

Bertuzzi blazing

Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Chicago Blackhawks (17-18-7) into a home game against the St. Louis Blues (17-18-8) at United Center fresh off a hat trick in a 3-2 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. The 30-year-old forward is looking to continue his comeback season. Bertuzzi has two hat tricks and 34 points (22 goals, 12 assists). His next goal will tie his output from all of last season and get him closer to scoring 30 for the first time since 2021-22 with the Detroit Red Wings.

California clash

If history holds, the in-state showdown between the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSCA, SN) will be must-watch hockey. The Kings and Sharks have split two games this season, each ending in a 4-3 score. The Kings (18-14-9) won in San Jose on Oct. 28 after the Sharks rallied from down 3-0 to tie the game at 4:48 of the third period. San Jose (21-18-3) won in a shootout at home Nov. 20, recovering from Adrian Kempe's game-tying goal with 59 seconds left in the third period. Suffice it to say, these teams certainly know how to make things fun.