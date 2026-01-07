NHL On Tap: Robertson leads Stars into Washington looking to halt slide

Parekh returns to Flames off record-setting World Juniors; Bertuzzi surging for Blackhawks

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, including two nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Chip on his shoulder?

Jason Robertson would be forgiven for playing with a chip on his shoulder after being left Team USA's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The forward thought this season he was good enough to be selected with 52 points (25 goals, 27 assists) in 43 games and the Dallas Stars (25-10-8) scoring 146 goals, second in the NHL behind the Colorado Avalanche (166). Perhaps that sets him up for even more production with the Stars, who visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Victory+, TNT). Dallas plays the second of a back to back after a 6-3 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday that has it 0-3-3 in its past six games despite Robertson's 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his past eight. The Capitals (22-15-6) conclude a three-game homestand coming off a 7-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

DAL@CHI: Robertson scores goal against Spencer Knight

Parekh returns

Zayne Parekh is expected back with the Calgary Flames coming off a record-setting performance for Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship. The Flames (18-20-4) visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN) after the 19-year-old defenseman had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in seven games for the bronze-medal winners, the most by a Canada-born defenseman in the history of the tournament, surpassing Alex Pietrangelo (2010) and Bryan McCabe (1995). Lane Hutson's 20 points (two goals, 18 assists) for the Canadiens (23-13-6) since Dec. 11 lead NHL defensemen. The 21-year-old (126 games) is three assists from becoming the fastest player in team history to 100 after debuting with Montreal and breaking the mark held by Buddy O'Connor (129) since March 18, 1944.

Bertuzzi blazing

Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Chicago Blackhawks (17-18-7) into a home game against the St. Louis Blues (17-18-8) at United Center fresh off a hat trick in a 3-2 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. The 30-year-old forward is looking to continue his comeback season. Bertuzzi has two hat tricks and 34 points (22 goals, 12 assists). His next goal will tie his output from all of last season and get him closer to scoring 30 for the first time since 2021-22 with the Detroit Red Wings.

California clash

If history holds, the in-state showdown between the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSCA, SN) will be must-watch hockey. The Kings and Sharks have split two games this season, each ending in a 4-3 score. The Kings (18-14-9) won in San Jose on Oct. 28 after the Sharks rallied from down 3-0 to tie the game at 4:48 of the third period. San Jose (21-18-3) won in a shootout at home Nov. 20, recovering from Adrian Kempe's game-tying goal with 59 seconds left in the third period. Suffice it to say, these teams certainly know how to make things fun.

Explore NHL.com's Coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Stutzle rolls on

Tim Stutzle gets a chance to extend his point streak to 14 games when the Ottawa Senators (20-16-5) visit the Utah Mammoth (20-20-3) at Delta Center (9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN5, RDS2). Stutzle had two points in a 5-3 loss to the Red Wings on Monday to give him 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) during a run that began Dec. 9, the fourth-longest in Senators history and one behind his NHL career high set last season. Dany Heatley holds the team record of 22 (38 points; 17 goals, 21 assists) from Oct. 5 to Nov. 29, 2005. The Mammoth (20-20-3) return to Salt Lake City for a seven-game homestand after going 2-1-0 on a three-game road trip.

The schedule

Dallas Stars at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Victory+, TNT

Calgary Flames at Montreal Canadiens, 7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN

St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks, 9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT

Ottawa Senators at Utah Mammoth, 9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN5, RDS2

San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSCA, SN

