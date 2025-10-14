EDGE stats: Schaefer making immediate impact for Islanders

Rookie leads all defensemen in 20-plus mph speed bursts, rapidly rises in Calder Trophy race

Schaefer_DeMelo

© Steven Ryan/NHLI

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the early prowess of rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer.

Matthew Schaefer is making an immediate impact for the New York Islanders early on in his rookie season and is already near the top of the charts in terms of NHL EDGE stats.

Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, became the youngest such defenseman (18 years, 34 days) to play an NHL game and the third 18-year-old defenseman in history to have points in each of his first three games, joining Phil Housley (1982-83) and Jakob Chychrun (2016-17). Schaefer ranks second among NHL defensemen in shots on goal (13; trailing Zach Werenski’s 19) and has been on the ice for five of the Islanders’ seven goals this season (leading the team).

After logging 17:15 in his NHL debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 9, Schaefer played 26:04 against the Washington Capitals in his home debut Saturday followed by 26:35 against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Since time on ice was officially tracked in 1997-98, Schaefer is the third rookie to have a point, at least four shots on goal and play at least 26:00 in consecutive games, joining Moritz Seider (2021-22 with Detroit Red Wings) and Alex Ovechkin (2005-06 with Washington Capitals). Schaefer’s performances came in just his second and third career games.

Even with the Islanders off to an 0-3-0 start, here are three underlying reasons behind Schaefer’s early prowess and rapid rise near the top of the Calder Trophy race:

1. Skating speed

Schaefer is tied with Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers for fourth in the entire NHL in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (21 each); the only players with more are forwards Nathan MacKinnon (25 in four games), Quinton Byfield (24 in four games) and Martin Necas (23 in four games). Schaefer’s total in this category is 10 more than the next-closest defensemen (Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar with 11).

Schaefer reached his max skating speed (22.70 miles per hour) of the season against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, the fifth highest mark among NHL defensemen. The only player at his position with more 22-plus mph speed bursts than Schaefer (three) is Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson (four).

2. Skating distance & shot by location

Schaefer, the NHL rookie leader in average ice time (23:18 per game; leads Islanders), is only the second 18-year-old in the past 25 seasons with at least 25:00 in two of his first three career games, joining Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (2009-10).

Schaefer has been a workhorse over his past two games, placing him among the defenseman leaders in total skating distance (10.47 miles; 85th percentile), second among NHL rookies behind only Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Sam Rinzel (12.69 miles in four games). Schaefer’s 4.01 miles skated against the Capitals on Saturday is tied for the ninth-highest total in a single game among defensemen this season.

After Schaefer only played 30 seconds on the power play in his debut, he has skated 9:30 with the man advantage over the past two games combined. His first NHL goal came on a high-danger shot on goal on the power play, and he ranks highly among defenseman in all three shots on goal regions on the ice:

High-danger shots on goal: 2 (97th percentile; tied for first)
Midrange shots on goal: 3 (95th percentile; tied for sixth)
Long-range shots on goal: 7 (99th percentile; tied for third)

WSH@NYI: Schaefer jabs in PPG for the first tally of his career

3. Offensive zone time percentage

Though the Islanders rank 28th in goals per game (2.33) this season, Schaefer is among the NHL’s top defensemen in offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (49.6; third). He also ranks highly at his position in offensive zone time percentage at even strength (47.7; ninth) and on the penalty kill (53.8; first).

The Islanders rank sixth in the NHL in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (53.5), indicating they could have some bounce-back potential. Schaefer leads New York defensemen and ranks third on the team in 5-on-5 shot attempts differential (plus-20) behind forwards Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal (each is plus-25). The Islanders’ team shooting percentage when Schaefer is on the ice at 5-on-5 is 13.7, the highest mark of any Islander skater through the first three games of the season.

The Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s top rookie, has never been won by defensemen in back-to-back seasons during the League’s expansion era (since 1967-68). After Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson won the Calder last season, Schaefer is already building a strong case for the trophy and living up to lofty expectations early and often with a heavy workload.

