EDGE stats: Schaefer making immediate impact for Islanders

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the early prowess of rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer.

Matthew Schaefer is making an immediate impact for the New York Islanders early on in his rookie season and is already near the top of the charts in terms of NHL EDGE stats.

Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, became the youngest such defenseman (18 years, 34 days) to play an NHL game and the third 18-year-old defenseman in history to have points in each of his first three games, joining Phil Housley (1982-83) and Jakob Chychrun (2016-17). Schaefer ranks second among NHL defensemen in shots on goal (13; trailing Zach Werenski’s 19) and has been on the ice for five of the Islanders’ seven goals this season (leading the team).

After logging 17:15 in his NHL debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 9, Schaefer played 26:04 against the Washington Capitals in his home debut Saturday followed by 26:35 against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Since time on ice was officially tracked in 1997-98, Schaefer is the third rookie to have a point, at least four shots on goal and play at least 26:00 in consecutive games, joining Moritz Seider (2021-22 with Detroit Red Wings) and Alex Ovechkin (2005-06 with Washington Capitals). Schaefer’s performances came in just his second and third career games.

Even with the Islanders off to an 0-3-0 start, here are three underlying reasons behind Schaefer’s early prowess and rapid rise near the top of the Calder Trophy race:

1. Skating speed

Schaefer is tied with Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers for fourth in the entire NHL in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (21 each); the only players with more are forwards Nathan MacKinnon (25 in four games), Quinton Byfield (24 in four games) and Martin Necas (23 in four games). Schaefer’s total in this category is 10 more than the next-closest defensemen (Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar with 11).

Schaefer reached his max skating speed (22.70 miles per hour) of the season against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, the fifth highest mark among NHL defensemen. The only player at his position with more 22-plus mph speed bursts than Schaefer (three) is Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson (four).