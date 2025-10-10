Toews enjoys emotional Jets debut despite loss to Stars

Center impresses new team, greeted with huge ovation in hometown before 1st regular-season game since 2023

By Tracey Myers
WINNIPEG -- Jonathan Toews heard the thunderous ovation as he emerged from the tunnel.

The Winnipeg Jets center last heard an on-ice reception like that on April 13, 2023, while with the Chicago Blackhawks. That night, the fans at United Center were saying goodbye to their captain, who wasn’t going to be re-signed by the only NHL team he knew.

On Thursday, the fans in Winnipeg were welcoming Toews back to the game he loves.

“Just a lot of energy, a lot of excitement,” Toews said about the reception he received before the Jets’ 5-4 season-opening loss to the Dallas Stars at Canada Life Centre. “Just trying to contain myself a little bit there.”

It would have been understandable if Toews had gotten caught up in the moment. It’s been a long two-plus years of battling health issues, trying to get back to normal again and trying to resume the NHL career he thought may have ended in 2023.

Instead, he focused on the game. The Winnipeg native, who was center on the second line with left wing Gustav Nyquist and right wing Nikita Chibrikov, logged 18:19 of ice time with one shot on goal and one takeaway. He was also 7-for-15 on face-offs.

“I think it’s just really exciting before the game,” Toews said. “Once you get your legs under you, you just go out there and play. As the game went along, I just tried not to think about it too much. Just enjoyed it. You enjoy it when you play our best and I’m just trying to find a way to do that.”

Stars at Jets | Recap

Sure, there was a little rust. There was bound to be for the 37-year-old after not playing for so long. But there were certainly signs of the vintage Toews, the guy who helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He was good in board battles and looked comfortable on the second line and the Jets’ second power-play unit.

“We’ve got to realize he's going to be growing every game. He showed spurts of it,” Jets forward Kyle Connor said. “He's such a cerebral player. He had a great chance in the second (period) coming down there and, obviously, he's the type of player that he’s kicking himself. He thinks he can bury on all those and you see it, though -- he's growing and not only on the ice, but in the locker room, he's a constant presence for us.

“He's great, and he's helping along. Obviously, he's with some new linemates, Chibrikov over there, and you can just see he's talking to him constantly and helping guys along. So, you know that experience goes a long way. And I liked what I saw from him tonight. Made a lot of good plays, and he was just smart around the puck.”

Despite the loss, it was a special day, especially for Toews’ family. His parents, dad Bryan and mom Andree Gilbert, were at the morning skate and at the game.

“I mean, this is where he grew up and playing with all his buddies and the family’s here,” Bryan Toews said. “It means the world to us as a family that he’s here. We know he’s not only coming to his home city but a great organization, great ownership and great team. Jonathan can’t say enough about his teammates and how strong they are as a group, and he’s so happy to be part of that.”

Toews’ return was big news in the League, and his opponents were also happy to see his return.

“I hate that he’s in the Central (Division), but I love that he’s back,” Stars forward Matt Duchene said to laughs. “I texted him in the spring, kind of seeing what he was thinking. Maybe [he’d] end up wearing green, white and black at some point, but no, it’s great to see him back. He’s had such an amazing career and it’s too bad what he’s gone through, but this looks like a great situation for him.”

Toews said prior to the game that he was ready for the comeback talk to end and the games to begin. Now they have. It’s going to take a little time for him to get adjusted to the Jets, to the systems, to playing after such a long time away. Considering his work ethic, he’ll likely catch up fast.

“Lot of room for improvement, lot of little things I can do better,” he said. “I’m definitely trying to start the play with the puck off the face-offs and didn’t really get that going for my line out there. Other than that there were some situations where the three of us created and had some chances. Even on the power play as well.

“I was pretty close to making things happen, getting us on the board as well. There are some positives that I’m excited about. Just keep trying to build on them.”

