Sabres ‘definitely hungry’ to make Stanley Cup Playoffs, Benson says 

Zach Benson feels the buzz in Buffalo.

"It's pretty exciting," the Buffalo Sabres forward said on this week's episode of the “NHL @TheRink” podcast. "It's pretty cliché to say, but it's a fun hockey city, especially when you win hockey games.

“I mean, the building is rocking right now, and everyone is kind of feeling good about themselves."

For good reason.

The Sabres (22-15-4) have won 11 of 12 their past games, including 10 in a row from Dec. 9-31. They've won 17 of 24 since Nov. 15, including five in a row and eight of 10 at home.

This extended hot stretch after a tough start (Buffalo was 5-8-4 through Nov. 13) is fueling optimism about the Sabres ending the longest postseason drought in NHL history and qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Buffalo entered Wednesday one point out of a playoff spot but had the eighth-best points percentage (.585) in the Eastern Conference.

"We hear about it a lot," Benson said on the podcast about the energy in Buffalo created when the Sabres are in the playoffs. "I think we're kind of getting a little bit of a feeling of what it can be like when you win with that streak we went on. Now the building is bumping.

“I think it makes everyone excited. It definitely gives you a little more excitement coming to the rink knowing the arena is going to be full and fans are going to be screaming. We're definitely hungry to get into a playoff spot and make the playoffs."