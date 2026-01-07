Sabres ‘definitely hungry’ to make Stanley Cup Playoffs, Benson says 

Forward tells ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast the belief is there to end longest drought in League history

Podcast Benson Sabres

© Bjorn Franke/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Zach Benson feels the buzz in Buffalo.

"It's pretty exciting," the Buffalo Sabres forward said on this week's episode of the “NHL @TheRink” podcast. "It's pretty cliché to say, but it's a fun hockey city, especially when you win hockey games.

“I mean, the building is rocking right now, and everyone is kind of feeling good about themselves."

For good reason.

The Sabres (22-15-4) have won 11 of 12 their past games, including 10 in a row from Dec. 9-31. They've won 17 of 24 since Nov. 15, including five in a row and eight of 10 at home.

This extended hot stretch after a tough start (Buffalo was 5-8-4 through Nov. 13) is fueling optimism about the Sabres ending the longest postseason drought in NHL history and qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Buffalo entered Wednesday one point out of a playoff spot but had the eighth-best points percentage (.585) in the Eastern Conference.

"We hear about it a lot," Benson said on the podcast about the energy in Buffalo created when the Sabres are in the playoffs. "I think we're kind of getting a little bit of a feeling of what it can be like when you win with that streak we went on. Now the building is bumping.

“I think it makes everyone excited. It definitely gives you a little more excitement coming to the rink knowing the arena is going to be full and fans are going to be screaming. We're definitely hungry to get into a playoff spot and make the playoffs."

The Sabres have gone on hot streaks in previous seasons, but Benson, in his third season in Buffalo after being a first-round pick (No. 13) at the 2023 NHL Draft, said this feels different. Tangible proof of that came Tuesday when they hosted the Vancouver Canucks at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres were coming off a 5-1 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets that ended their 10-game winning streak. They built a 4-0 lead in the third period, but the Canucks scored three straight goals to make it a one-goal game with 4:05 remaining.

Instead of falling apart, the Sabres composed themselves and won 5-3 after an empty-net goal from Josh Doan with 1:24 left.

"Last year, a couple years ago, there were games where we found a way to lose that, where you're up 4-0 and they score three quick ones; you find an excuse to lose that game," Benson said. "But I think it just shows the character in our group; you give up three and we're still confident on the bench."

Benson said that belief carries from the dressing room onto the bench and to the ice.

"There are games where we're down 3-1, 2-1 and in intermissions the room is still just so confident," he said. "In years prior maybe you're down two and no one is kind of saying anything, but it's totally different this year.

“The confidence in the group is super high. Even losing versus Columbus like we did and then a bounce-back game versus Vancouver like that, I think it just shows that our group is different and we're pretty hungry this year."

Listen to the "NHL @TheRink" podcast for more from Benson and discussions from co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke on the Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers and the Team USA roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Latest News

Denmark roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Eller, Ehlers

Fox, Shesterkin out indefinitely, Miller likely back Thursday for Rangers

Switzerland roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Suter, Schmid

Germany roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Draisaitl, Seider

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats behind Raddysh’s breakout season for Lightning

Fleury rejoins Jets after being taken from ice on stretcher 

NHL Status Report: Marchment week to week for Blue Jackets

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Senators' Stutzle

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL Power Players bask in experience of 2026 Winter Classic

NHL On Tap: Robertson leads Stars into Washington looking to halt slide

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Team Sweden Olympic projected lines by NHL.com have Hedman, Dahlin on same pair

Team Germany hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Catton scores 1st 2 NHL goals, Kraken hold off Bruins for 4th straight win

Celebrini extends point streak to 11, Sharks pull away from Blue Jackets