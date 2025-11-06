Flames celebrate Kadri’s 1,000th NHL game 

The Calgary Flames turned up the heat for Nazem Kadri’s 1,000th NHL game.

On Wednesday, the team honored the veteran forward’s milestone achievement with a special pregame ceremony before their matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Kadri’s wife, Ashley, daughter, Naylah, parents, Sam and Sue, joined him on the ice.

A special tribute of Kadri’s highlights throughout his career aired on the arena video board. Fans in the stands gave the veteran forward a standing ovation once the video ended.