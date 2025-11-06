Flames celebrate Kadri’s 1,000th NHL game 

Veteran forward joined by family for special pregame ceremony

CBJ@CGY: Kadri honored by Flames for 1000 games played

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Calgary Flames turned up the heat for Nazem Kadri’s 1,000th NHL game.

On Wednesday, the team honored the veteran forward’s milestone achievement with a special pregame ceremony before their matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Kadri’s wife, Ashley, daughter, Naylah, parents, Sam and Sue, joined him on the ice.

A special tribute of Kadri’s highlights throughout his career aired on the arena video board. Fans in the stands gave the veteran forward a standing ovation once the video ended.

The Flames Foundation then presented a check for $50,000 to the Nazem Kadri Foundation, which helps support mental health causes.

Flames general manager Craig Conroy and Kadri's father presented the Flames forward with a custom painting from a local artist.

On behalf of the Flames ownership, Allan Markin presented Kadri with the commemorative silver stick. Teammate Blake Coleman gifted Naylah her own mini silver stick.

Before the game, the Flames sported custom Kadri T-shirts during player arrivals.

Flames forward Ryan Lomberg held up a copy of Kadri’s memoir “Dreamer: My Life on the Edge” as he walked into the arena.

During warmups, Kadri took a solo lap around the rink. His teammates then joined him rocking jerseys with the veteran forward’s No. 91.

In the locker room, Naylah read the Flames starting lineup then gave her dad a big hug.

“It was great, I mean fantastic. It was very emotional," Kadri said during a first intermission interview with Sportsnet. "It was kind of about time we got the show on the road, so I was happy for the puck to drop. But, incredible, nonetheless, to have my family out there with me.”

The Flames forward also revealed he couldn't believe the weight of the silver stick.

“I was not ready, it was so heavy," Kadri said. "It was so heavy I almost dropped it. I’m going to have to put that in a safe place."

Kadri is in his 17th NHL season and fourth season with the Flames. He spent 10 seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs who drafted him seventh overall in the 2009 NHL Draft. He also played three seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, helping them to a Stanley Cup championship in 2022.

