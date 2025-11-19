Flyers help young patients design SkateSkins for Hockey Fights Cancer game

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Frankie Wilson showed up to Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, New Jersey, with a smile, a plan and a ton of energy.

The 11-year-old knew she would be working with Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny to design some special gear for the Flyers' Hockey Fights Cancer game against the St. Louis Blues at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSP) and fully understood the assignment.

Frankie was one of seven youngsters being treated for or recovering from cancer treatments who were paired with a Flyers player on this late October day to design SkateSkins, customizable decals that wrap around the boot of a hockey skate. Two others worked with goalies Samuel Ersson and Dan Vladar to design goalie masks.

It's the first time an NHL team will wear SkateSkins decals. The gear will be worn during warmups, and the masks and select skates will be auctioned off through Flyers Charities.

"On the way here, I was like, let's make a list," said Dan Wilson, Frankie's father. "She's like, 'I've already got a list.' And I'm like, 'All right, why don't you share that list with me first?' Let's make sure everything is appropriate.

"There are certain things that are Frankie, that kind of tell her story, and I think it's kind of important to allow her to have that creativity herself. Sometimes we might steer her in the right direction if she's off base a little bit, but a lot about family, a lot about having fun, and a lot about her outlook of just positivity."

In addition to having their artwork showcased on the ice at Xfinity Mobile Arena, the kids had a pizza party with the players and received goodie bags packed with Flyers merchandise.

The design Frankie and Konecny created includes Frankie's initials as well as those of her siblings and Konecny's two children, plus cancer ribbons. One of the toes of the design was colored red but there wasn't much significance to that.

"I don't know, we just got kind of messed up," Frankie said with a laugh. "This was like the best day. Got to skip school. The pizza was so good. The players were so nice. Everyone was amazing. This whole thing was amazing. I was so happy for this opportunity. I had a great day."