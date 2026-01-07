Fleury taken from ice on stretcher during Jets game

Defenseman injured following hit into end boards by Golden Knights forward Kolesar

Haydn Fleury injury

© Darcy Finley/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Haydn Fleury was taken from the ice on a stretcher in the first period for the Winnipeg Jets against the Vegas Golden Knights at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

The defenseman slid hard into the end boards after being hit by Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar while attempting to clear the puck out of his defensive zone at 13:16. Fleury's head and upper body made principal contact with the boards on the collision.

No penalty was assessed to Kolesar on the play.

Fleury doesn't have a point in 17 games this season for Winnipeg (15-21-4).

