NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Senators' Stutzle

New show gives fans peek behind curtain of some of hockey's brightest stars

Stutzle Dad My World
By Dan O'Leary
By Dan O'Leary

The NHL debuts a new YouTube series called "My World," highlighting some of the game's brightest international stars with episodes debuting throughout the month of January. The newest episode features Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle, a native of Viersen, Germany.

In his world: Stutzle has been playing hockey since he was four years old. By the time he was in high school the scouts started showing up. "I loved it right from the start... When I was like 15 or 16 there were scouts at every game and I kind of realized I had a chance to go fairly high in the draft," Stutzle said. "Playing under that pressure, you kind of have to perform and it really helped me grow my game."

What we learned: Stutzle is a bit of a shopaholic, especially on road trips. "He's luxurious," joked teammate Drake Batherson. "Watches. Clothes. Shoes. He doesn't need nice stuff, but he likes it." Stutzle said his interest in fashion started when his mom worked in a high-end clothing store when he was young. Stutzle estimates he has 70 pairs of sneakers, including a "bunch" back in Germany, but he's not a collector. "It's not all about the price. I think everybody has kind of their own style and that's what I think is really cool about it," Stutzle said.

What we kind of knew already: Stutzle feels a strong bond with Edmonton Oilers forward and soon-to-be Olympic teammate Leon Draisaitl. "Ever since I came to the League he always texts me to see how I was doing and if I needed anything," Stutzle said. "I'm obviously going to look forward to playing with him for Germany." And when the Senators hosted the Boston Bruins, coached by Germany native Marco Sturm, Stutzle made sure to introduce himself. "I think it's great for German hockey that we have someone coaching in the NHL," Stutzle said.

They said it: It can still be easy to get homesick. That's why Stutzle's parents come out to visit once or twice a season. "Last year, my dad almost stayed I think five weeks. My mom didn't think he was ever coming back," Stutzle joked. "But he just loves watching hockey."

