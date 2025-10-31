NHL EDGE stats: Celebrini emerging as Art Ross Trophy contender

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the underlying metrics behind San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini.

---

San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini has taken his game to new heights in his second NHL season and emerged as a dark horse candidate for the Art Ross Trophy.

The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Celebrini is tied for third in the entire NHL in points (17 in 11 games) behind Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights (19 in 10 games) and Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets (18 in 11 games). The 19-year-old is the first teenager to have 17 points in a 10-game span during a single season since Patrik Laine (2017-18 with Jets) and the first Sharks player with that many points during October since Patrick Marleau (19) and Joe Thornton (17) in 2009.

Celebrini’s frequent linemate Will Smith (No. 4 pick in 2023 NHL Draft), is also taking a big step forward this season with 10 points in 11 games (four goals, six assists). Celebrini and Smith, who’s 20 years old, have formed a dynamic duo that could be cornerstones, along with fellow forward Michael Misa (No. 2 pick in 2025 NHL Draft), as the Sharks look to build a long-term Stanley Cup contender.

Celebrini and Smith have factored in on the same goal nine times this season, tied for the fourth most among all NHL duos. Celebrini has assisted on all four of Smith’s goals, including his goal against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, which was the Sharks third win in their past five games.

Here are three underlying metrics that suggest Celebrini has staying power in the Art Ross race: