NHL EDGE stats behind Raddysh’s breakout season for Lightning

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify the key advanced metrics behind Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh’s breakout performance this season.

---

With a long-term injury to veteran Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, Darren Raddysh is having a full-fledged breakout season backed by strong advanced stats.

Raddysh, who scored three goals against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday to become only the second defenseman in the NHL to have a hat trick this season (other: Simon Nemec of New Jersey Devils), established the highest combined shot speed on a hat trick in the NHL’s puck and player tracking era (since 2021-22).

Raddysh’s first goal of game: 89.70 mph

Raddysh’s second goal: 97.60 mph

Raddysh’s third goal: 92.19 mph

Raddysh has 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 35 games this season, ranking seventh among NHL defensemen in points and tied for third in goals. For context on his breakout season, he had 37 points in 73 games for the Lightning last season and a total of 13 goals in 176 NHL games prior to this season. He’s also among the defenseman leaders in even-strength points (23; tied for fourth), power-play points (11; tied for 10th) and shots on goal (81; 23rd).