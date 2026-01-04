NHL EDGE stats behind Raddysh’s breakout season for Lightning

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify the key advanced metrics behind Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh’s breakout performance this season.

With a long-term injury to veteran Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, Darren Raddysh is having a full-fledged breakout season backed by strong advanced stats.

Raddysh, who scored three goals against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday to become only the second defenseman in the NHL to have a hat trick this season (other: Simon Nemec of New Jersey Devils), established the highest combined shot speed on a hat trick in the NHL’s puck and player tracking era (since 2021-22).

  • Raddysh’s first goal of game: 89.70 mph
  • Raddysh’s second goal: 97.60 mph
  • Raddysh’s third goal: 92.19 mph

Raddysh has 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 35 games this season, ranking seventh among NHL defensemen in points and tied for third in goals. For context on his breakout season, he had 37 points in 73 games for the Lightning last season and a total of 13 goals in 176 NHL games prior to this season. He’s also among the defenseman leaders in even-strength points (23; tied for fourth), power-play points (11; tied for 10th) and shots on goal (81; 23rd).

TBL@SJS: Raddysh lights the lamp thrice against Sharks

The Lightning are currently leading the Eastern Conference (25-13-3, 53 points) and seeking their first Atlantic Division title since 2019. With elite forward Nikita Kucherov and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy still thriving in Hedman’s absence, Tampa Bay has remained a championship contender after winning back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021.

Here are three underlying metrics storylines behind Raddysh’s breakout season:

1. Shot speed

In addition to Raddysh’s shot speed accomplishment on his hat trick, he leads the entire NHL in 90-plus mph shot attempts (38) this season; the player with the second-highest total in that category is Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers (27). Raddysh has also accounted for two of the three hardest shots that have resulted in a goal this season: 100.13 mph on Nov. 28 (leads NHL) and 97.60 on Saturday (third).

TBL@DET: Raddysh blasts slap shot from the point for PPG

Raddysh ranks in the 98th percentile among defensemen in hardest shot (100.13 mph on Nov. 28) this season and excelled in that category last season (100.34 mph; 97th percentile). In terms of average shot speed this season, Raddysh is also among the best at his position (75.57 mph; 98th percentile).

2. Shots by location

Raddysh has been a standout in all three major shot locations relative to other defenseman this season. He has particularly dominated from the perimeter, leading the entire NHL in long-range goals (six) and also ranking in the 93rd percentile or higher among defensemen in midrange goals, midrange shots on goal and long-range shots on goal:

  • Midrange goals: 4 (94th percentile)
  • Midrange shots on goal: 20 (93rd percentile)
  • Long-range goals: 6 (99th percentile)
  • Long-range shots on goal: 44 (94th percentile)

Raddysh has scored eight of his 12 goals on slap shots this season, which is tied with Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche for the most in the entire NHL. Raddysh had scored four goals on slap shots over his prior four NHL seasons combined.

3. Power-play turnaround

From the start of the season to the game when Hedman sustained his injury (Dec. 9), the Lightning were tied for 24th in the NHL in power play percentage (16.3). Over Hedman’s absence, Raddysh has helped the Lightning drastically improve its power-play conversion percentage (26.8; seventh). Raddysh has scored four power-play goals over that span, tied with Brock Nelson of the Avalanche and Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers for the NHL lead.

Raddysh is playing on the top defense pair and running the first power-play unit with Kucherov, Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel and Oliver Bjorkstrand in Hedman’s absence. Raddysh ranks in the 94th percentile among defensemen in power-play skating distance (16.84 miles) and 88th percentile in offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (44.8) this season, presenting plenty of extended opportunities in promising scoring situations.

