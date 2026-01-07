Catton scores 1st 2 NHL goals, Kraken hold off Bruins for 4th straight win

Kaapo Kakko had two goals and an assist, and Jared McCann had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (20-14-7), who pushed their point streak to nine games (8-0-1). Joey Daccord made 32 saves.

David Pastrnak scored twice, and Viktor Arvidsson had a goal an assist for the Bruins (22-19-2), who closed out their five-game road trip 2-2-1. Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves.

Jordan Eberle made it 1-0 at 8:50 of the first period on a 5-on-3 power play. Vince Dunn’s shot from the point hit Matty Beniers at the top of the crease and skipped to Eberle at the left post, who delayed and lifted it into an open net behind Swayman.

Pastrnak tied it 1-1 at 12:47, winning a race to Nikita Zadorov’s dump-in to the right corner, then faking a slap shot and chipping it into the top right corner from the bottom of the right circle.

Catton, the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, gave Seattle a 2-1 lead off the rush at 2:48 of the second period for his first goal in 28 NHL games. With a delayed penalty coming, McCann passed from the slot to Catton in the right circle, and he one-timed it from a sharp angle off Swayman’s right pad and in.

Pastrnak tied it again 2-2 at 6:28, one-timing it into an open net from the left circle after Charlie McAvoy drove toward the net and threaded a no-look pass to Pastrnak in the left circle. It was Pastrnak’s seventh point (four goals, three assists) in his past three games.

Ben Meyers made it 3-2 Seattle at 18:23, one-timing Tye Kartye’s backhand feed from below the goal line past Swayman’s blocker from the left dot.

McCann pushed it to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 19:59 of the second with a one-timer from the right point over Swayman’s left shoulder, scoring with 0.5 seconds left on the clock.

Kakko extended the lead to 5-2 at 10:21 of the third period off a 2-on-1 rush with Frederick Gaudreau, taking Gaudreau’s pass in the left circle and firing a wrist shot past Swayman’s blocker.

Catton scored his second of the game to make it 6-2 at 14:20 on the power play, deking to his backhand and lifting it off the right post and in.

Mason Lohrei scored 30 seconds later at 14:50 to cut it to 6-3, finding a loose puck after a net front scramble and snapping it through a pile of players in the crease, and Arvidsson scored a power-play goal from the top of the crease at 17:36 to make it 6-4.

Kakko added an empty-net goal at 19:49 for the 7-4 final.