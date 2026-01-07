NHL Power Players bask in experience of 2026 Winter Classic

League's youth advisory board members enjoy 'unforgettable experience' in Miami

NHL Power Players watching the WC Warm-Up

© Parker Dillon

By Parker Dillon / Special to NHL.com

Editor’s note: NHL Power Players is an initiative focused on selecting young hockey fans to help advise the League on hockey-related topics important to their generation. Here, Parker Dillon, a 15-year-old from Coral Springs, Florida, writes about the group's experience at the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami on Friday:

This year started in extraordinary style with the clash of sand and snow. The 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic came to Miami on Friday, bringing outdoor hockey to loanDepot park, home of the Miami Marlins. The Florida Panthers and New York Rangers played an unforgettable game, but the event itself was just the grand finale of an action-packed day.

With the excitement of the Winter Classic all around me, I got to experience the energy firsthand as a member of the NHL Power Players Youth Advisory Board, a group of young hockey fans who advise the NHL on topics important to our generation.

My day began around noon when I arrived at loanDepot park. My family and I walked around to get familiar with everything the Winter Classic had to offer before the big game. The energy was already electric, and I could feel the excitement building up. One of my first stops was the AA Mint Cards booth, which featured Upper Deck hockey cards, where I met Doug Plagens, the Florida Panthers radio play-by-play broadcaster. Doug ripped open a box of “Engrained Icons” and scored some amazing gear signed by hockey legends. I opened a box of “Hockey Credentials” and got a signed card from Steve “Goldie” Goldstein, the Florida Panthers television play-by-play broadcaster. Spoiler alert, later that day I met Goldie in person and got a picture with him. From there, the day was packed with even more fan experiences, booths, and special moments before puck drop.

What a way to start the day. We headed over to meet the NHL Power Players group, led by Brittany Zukowski, NHL Manager, Power Players & Special Projects, who does an amazing job guiding and inspiring our group. I also met Dean, an alum of the NHL Power Players, and his family. While we were talking, I spotted Paul “Biz” Bissonnette, a former NHL player, TV star and hockey analyst who was incredibly cool. He took the time to chat with me 1-on-1 and even grab a selfie. Later, in the middle of the PreGame fan festival, 'Biz' was just as gracious when I ran into him again. Seeing him spend time with fans was incredible. And later, I even spotted him dancing with the Florida Panthers dance team during the second intermission show.

PPWC3_2026

© Parker Dillon

This was just the beginning of the experience. The NHL Power Players, along with our families, were given an early viewing of the Stanley Cup, followed by a group photo. Getting a close-up look at the Stanley Cup and taking a photo with it was a memory I’ll always cherish. We also got to meet Heidi Browning, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, in person and share highlights from our morning at the Winter Classic. Afterward, we explored the 2026 Enterprise NHL PreGame, the official fan festival. Located in a spacious area outside loanDepot park, it featured fun, hockey-themed attractions and interactions for fans of all ages, along with live PreGame coverage of NHL on TNT Face Off presented by Verizon later in the day.

A highlight from the NHL PreGame fan festival was the Perry Ellis booth, where fans could take a photo and print it as a custom hockey trading card, a special keepsake from an unforgettable day. Fans could also take photos in front of the goalie sand–themed sculpture at the Verizon cabana, enjoy giveaways from Pudgy Penguins and purchase memorable hockey artwork by S. Preston Art + Designs. Talk about the ultimate fan experience! Also located at the West Plaza, not far from where fans could take a picture with the Stanley Cup, the decorated "Panthers on the Prowl" statues were on display and available for public bidding, with all proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society.

It was great spending the afternoon with people who share my love of hockey. Before heading into the game, I met Coach Chippy, a popular online hockey content creator, and even got to join in on some of his filming, a moment I was truly grateful for and had an absolute blast.

We headed into loanDepot park to see the incredible mix of sand and snow, the Marlins infield transformed into an ice rink with a sandy beach, flamingos, lifeguard towers, and a snowy wonderland. It was the first NHL Winter Classic in Florida, and seeing an ice rink built in this setting was truly impressive. The electric buzz of thousands of hockey fans, jerseys mixed with sunglasses, filled loanDepot park. I joined the other NHL Power Players near the ice, getting an up-close look at both teams during warm-ups.

2026_PowerPlayers_at _WC

© Parker Dillon

The NHL put on an amazing production, keeping the excitement high by opening the retractable roof just before the game started, while fireworks lit up the sky and thrilled the fans. The Winter Classic also featured incredible entertainment, with Luis Fonsi performing “Despacito” as both teams walked out to the ice. Following the performance, the Panthers and Rangers players representing Team USA in the Olympic Winter Fames Milano Cortina 2026 were recognized: forwards J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck of New York and forward Matthew Tkachuk and defenseman Seth Jones from Florida.

It was a crisp winter evening in South Florida, 63 degrees at puck drop, and this year’s Winter Classic was played in front of a sellout crowd of 36,153 fans, with countless more watching from home.

During the first intermission, Role Model performed “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” as Tkachuk and Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov appeared on stage, proudly carrying the Stanley Cup. The vibe matched the entrance earlier in the day, when both teams arrived in true Miami Vice fashion, stepping out in stylish outfits, with Florida players pulling up in flashy sports cars. Mascots Stanley C. Panther, Viktor E. Ratt, and Billy the Marlin kept the crowd’s energy electric throughout the game. On the jumbotron, fun facts highlighted the growth of hockey in Florida, noting that statewide hockey registration increased by 49.63 percent between the Panthers’ inaugural 1993–94 season and 2024–25.

This year’s Winter Classic featured plenty of firsts: the first Winter Classic held in Florida and the first time both starting goaltenders were from Russia: Sergei Bobrovsky for the Panthers and Igor Shesterkin for the Rangers. Center Mika Zibanejad also made history by scoring the first-ever NHL Winter Classic hat trick, leading New York to a 5-1 victory, and was awarded the “Cocoa Cup" as the game's MVP.

The NHL created a fun-filled day for all fans. I had an unforgettable experience, making new friends, meeting inspiring people and creating memories that will last a lifetime. Being part of the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic as an NHL Power Player was incredible, and I’m so thankful to the NHL, especially Brittany Zukowski and Heidi Browning, for making it possible. Between the excitement of the game, special access to watch warmups by the ice, and meaningful moments throughout the day, it was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience I’ll never forget.

