NHL Power Players bask in experience of 2026 Winter Classic

Editor’s note: NHL Power Players is an initiative focused on selecting young hockey fans to help advise the League on hockey-related topics important to their generation. Here, Parker Dillon, a 15-year-old from Coral Springs, Florida, writes about the group's experience at the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami on Friday:

This year started in extraordinary style with the clash of sand and snow. The 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic came to Miami on Friday, bringing outdoor hockey to loanDepot park, home of the Miami Marlins. The Florida Panthers and New York Rangers played an unforgettable game, but the event itself was just the grand finale of an action-packed day.

With the excitement of the Winter Classic all around me, I got to experience the energy firsthand as a member of the NHL Power Players Youth Advisory Board, a group of young hockey fans who advise the NHL on topics important to our generation.

My day began around noon when I arrived at loanDepot park. My family and I walked around to get familiar with everything the Winter Classic had to offer before the big game. The energy was already electric, and I could feel the excitement building up. One of my first stops was the AA Mint Cards booth, which featured Upper Deck hockey cards, where I met Doug Plagens, the Florida Panthers radio play-by-play broadcaster. Doug ripped open a box of “Engrained Icons” and scored some amazing gear signed by hockey legends. I opened a box of “Hockey Credentials” and got a signed card from Steve “Goldie” Goldstein, the Florida Panthers television play-by-play broadcaster. Spoiler alert, later that day I met Goldie in person and got a picture with him. From there, the day was packed with even more fan experiences, booths, and special moments before puck drop.

What a way to start the day. We headed over to meet the NHL Power Players group, led by Brittany Zukowski, NHL Manager, Power Players & Special Projects, who does an amazing job guiding and inspiring our group. I also met Dean, an alum of the NHL Power Players, and his family. While we were talking, I spotted Paul “Biz” Bissonnette, a former NHL player, TV star and hockey analyst who was incredibly cool. He took the time to chat with me 1-on-1 and even grab a selfie. Later, in the middle of the PreGame fan festival, 'Biz' was just as gracious when I ran into him again. Seeing him spend time with fans was incredible. And later, I even spotted him dancing with the Florida Panthers dance team during the second intermission show.