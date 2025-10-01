2025-26 NHL season could be filled with milestones

The 2025-26 NHL season begins Oct. 7 and in the coming days, weeks and months, there could be plenty of players reaching milestones. Here's a look at some that could occur.

GOALS

900: Alex Ovechkin -- The Washington Capitals forward became the all-time NHL goals leader with No. 895 when he passed Wayne Gretzky on April 6 and can get to another milestone with his next three. He scored 44 goals in 2024-25 and has at least 30 in 19 of his 20 NHL seasons.

600: Steven Stamkos -- The Nashville Predators center is third among active players with 582 goals, trailing Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby (625). Stamkos is a 15-time 20-goal scorer and is also 10 points from becoming the sixth active player with 1,200.

500: Two No. 1 NHL draft picks, John Tavares (2009) and Patrick Kane (2007) are closing in on 500 goals. Tavares, a Toronto Maple Leafs center, is six goals away and Kane, a Detroit Red Wings forward, needs eight.

400: Forwards Jamie Benn of the Dallas Stars and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers each enter the season one goal shy of 400. Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak is nine away.