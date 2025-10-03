Pacific Division winner debated by NHL.com panel

The Pacific Division has been a meat grinder for several seasons and home of the Western Conference representative in the Stanley Cup Final for the past three.

The Vegas Golden Knights, who won the Cup in 2023, took the Pacific title last season, the fourth time in their eight seasons that they’ve raised a division championship banner.

It has been the Edmonton Oilers who have gone to the Cup Final the past two seasons. Last season, they defeated Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings, each a fierce division rival, in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Kings have finished in the top three of the division in each of the past four seasons, reaching at least 99 points each time, but have not won a division title since winning the now-defunct Smythe Division in the 1990-91 season.

The Calgary Flames are on the rise and were in playoff contention until the final week of the season. The Vancouver Canucks, under new coach Adam Foote, are looking to return to the playoffs after a one-season absence.

The Anaheim Ducks, under new coach Joel Quenneville, the Seattle Kraken, under new coach Lane Lambert, and the San Jose Sharks plan to be more competitive this season.

Here is how a panel of 10 NHL.com writers sees the Pacific Division playing out this season.

Edmonton Oilers

Like the Florida Panthers, the Oilers have played a ton of hockey during the past two seasons, something that eventually catches up with most teams. But unlike the Panthers, who have won the Stanley Cup the past two seasons, the Oilers are still unfulfilled in their mission. Provided the drama over Connor McDavid’s contract -- which expires at the end of this season -- doesn’t drag the Oilers down, I think they’ll win the Pacific Division, even with a huge challenge from the Golden Knights, who yet again restocked their cupboard. There’s no question they have the offensive firepower, starting with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Goalie Stuart Skinner worked hard during the summer to shed some weight and improve his game. This team wants desperately to win, and they’ll start with the Pacific. -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

McDavid seems determined to finish the job and win the Stanley Cup, which is bad news for the rest of the Pacific Division. Though McDavid’s future is still up in the air beyond this season, the focus for the Edmonton captain is on this season and trying to win the Cup after two bitter losses in the Final. McDavid and Draisaitl head a talented, veteran group that has vowed to get off to a better start than it did the previous two seasons. The determined Oilers will be tough to beat and should be able to win the division, likely fending off the Golden Knights and Kings in the process. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer