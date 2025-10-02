Central Division winner debated by NHL.com panel

The Central Division was the toughest in the NHL last season, producing the Presidents’ Trophy winner in the Winnipeg Jets, three teams that put up more than 100 points in the standings (Jets, Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche) and both wild-card qualifiers from the West (Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues).

So, winning the division, like the Jets did last season, is viewed as a major accomplishment.

Can the Jets do it again?

Of course, but several of the NHL.com writers have doubts. Five choose the Stars, who finished 10 points behind the Jets in the regular season, but beat Winnipeg in the playoffs, to be the top dog. Three chose the Jets and one picked the Avalanche, who are the most recent winner of the Stanley Cup (2022) from this division.

The Utah Mammoth were in the mix for much of the season and are hoping they can close a seven-point gap on the second wild card from last season. Great things were expected from the Nashville Predators last season, after the acquisition of Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, but a struggle at the start of the season doomed them to disappointment. They are looking to bounce their way back into the playoff conversation.

The Chicago Blackhawks, under new coach Jeff Blashill, are looking to accelerate their rebuild this season.

Here is how the nine NHL.com writers see the Central shaking out this season.

Colorado Avalanche

The battle to win this division is going to be a dogfight between the Avalanche and Stars again and could go either way. I just think Colorado is on a mission. The fact that the Avalanche has won one of four Stanley Cup Playoff series since winning the title in 2022 must make the uber-competitive Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar bristle with frustration. Truth be told, when you have two of the top-five players in the sport on your roster like those two are, you’re always going to be in the mix. Add in the fact that captain Gabriel Landeskog is back, and that’s a huge boost for the team. He’d been out for three years because of a knee injury when he returned to the lineup for Game 3 against the Stars in the Western Conference First Round last spring and had four points (one goal, three assists) in five playoff games. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood was 22-12-3 with a 2.33 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 37 games after being acquired from the San Jose Sharks last season. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Dallas Stars

There’s a new coach in Dallas after a disappointing end to last season, when the Stars lost in five games in the Western Conference Final to the Edmonton Oilers, their third straight loss in the Conference Final. I think the frustration at that ending, plus the push from coach Glen Gulutzan, who replaced Pete DeBoer, will propel the Stars into the top spot in the Central Division, ahead of some tough competition. They certainly have the goaltending, with Jake Oettinger likely highly motivated by the chance to see action at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, but also have a full season of Mikko Rantanen, who was traded to the Stars on March 7 and was a huge force in the postseason. I expect big things from Rantanen, who scored 88 points (32 goals, 56 assists) in 82 games last season with three teams (Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes and Stars). He will be settled, on a team heavy with fellow Finns, and will be gunning for a big season. -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer