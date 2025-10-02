Central Division winner debated by NHL.com panel

Stars, Jets, Avalanche among choices discussed by writers

Central Division ROU

The Central Division was the toughest in the NHL last season, producing the Presidents’ Trophy winner in the Winnipeg Jets, three teams that put up more than 100 points in the standings (Jets, Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche) and both wild-card qualifiers from the West (Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues).

So, winning the division, like the Jets did last season, is viewed as a major accomplishment.

Can the Jets do it again?

Of course, but several of the NHL.com writers have doubts. Five choose the Stars, who finished 10 points behind the Jets in the regular season, but beat Winnipeg in the playoffs, to be the top dog. Three chose the Jets and one picked the Avalanche, who are the most recent winner of the Stanley Cup (2022) from this division.

The Utah Mammoth were in the mix for much of the season and are hoping they can close a seven-point gap on the second wild card from last season. Great things were expected from the Nashville Predators last season, after the acquisition of Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, but a struggle at the start of the season doomed them to disappointment. They are looking to bounce their way back into the playoff conversation.

The Chicago Blackhawks, under new coach Jeff Blashill, are looking to accelerate their rebuild this season.

Here is how the nine NHL.com writers see the Central shaking out this season.

Colorado Avalanche

The battle to win this division is going to be a dogfight between the Avalanche and Stars again and could go either way. I just think Colorado is on a mission. The fact that the Avalanche has won one of four Stanley Cup Playoff series since winning the title in 2022 must make the uber-competitive Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar bristle with frustration. Truth be told, when you have two of the top-five players in the sport on your roster like those two are, you’re always going to be in the mix. Add in the fact that captain Gabriel Landeskog is back, and that’s a huge boost for the team. He’d been out for three years because of a knee injury when he returned to the lineup for Game 3 against the Stars in the Western Conference First Round last spring and had four points (one goal, three assists) in five playoff games. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood was 22-12-3 with a 2.33 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 37 games after being acquired from the San Jose Sharks last season. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Dallas Stars

There’s a new coach in Dallas after a disappointing end to last season, when the Stars lost in five games in the Western Conference Final to the Edmonton Oilers, their third straight loss in the Conference Final. I think the frustration at that ending, plus the push from coach Glen Gulutzan, who replaced Pete DeBoer, will propel the Stars into the top spot in the Central Division, ahead of some tough competition. They certainly have the goaltending, with Jake Oettinger likely highly motivated by the chance to see action at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, but also have a full season of Mikko Rantanen, who was traded to the Stars on March 7 and was a huge force in the postseason. I expect big things from Rantanen, who scored 88 points (32 goals, 56 assists) in 82 games last season with three teams (Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes and Stars). He will be settled, on a team heavy with fellow Finns, and will be gunning for a big season. -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

MIN@DAL: Rantanen picks the corner to even the game at 1

I’m looking forward to seeing what Rantanen can do in his first full season with the Stars after joining them in a trade on March 7 and signing an eight-year, $96 million contract. The 28-year-old forward was a difference-maker in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, getting 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 18 games. Expect more dominant play from Rantanen this season to push the Stars back to the top of the Central after they finished second behind the Winnipeg Jets last season. The Stars have scoring depth with Rantanen, Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, Matt Duchene, Wyatt Johnston and Tyler Seguin and skill on defense with Miro Heiskanen, Thomas Harley and Esa Lindell and one of the best goalies in the League in Oettinger. -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer

A full season of Rantanen in the fold should help stabilize a tremendous top line with Hintz and Robertson. Johnston enters his fourth NHL season after having scored 177 points (89 goals, 88 assists) in 246 games. I feel Dallas is going to be a hungry, determined team and the core of this team has a win-now mentality. Defensively, Heiskanen, Harley and Lindell key the blue line, and hard-hitting Lian Bichsel (6-foot-7, 231 pounds) made quite an impact when he joined the team in December (team-leading 155 hits in 38 regular-season games). -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Is this the year this current Dallas Stars core gets over the Stanley Cup hump? Could be, and the first step will be winning the Central Division in what should be a dogfight with the Jets, Avalanche and Minnesota Wild. But I’ll take the Stars, who will be led by goalie Jake Oettinger, who is not only out to erase the painful playoff loss to the Oilers last season, but is playing for the No. 1 goalie spot for the U.S. in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

The Stars' center depth is strong with Hintz, Johnston, Sam Steel and Radek Faksa. They have arguably two No. 1 defensemen in Heiskanen and Harley, and they can play them on different pairs. They have one of the best wingers in the League in Rantanen. Robertson might not again be a 100-point forward (he had 109 points in 2022-23), but he's had 80 points the past two seasons, which is enough on a team as deep as Dallas. Duchene and Seguin can still bring the offense. Bourque could take the next step and be a top-six forward. Oettinger is one of the top No. 1 goalies. The Stars have to deliver in the playoffs, but setting themselves up best for the challenge should be the goal, and that's their motivation in the regular season. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have the best goalie in the NHL in Connor Hellebuyck, and that gives them an edge in arguably the best division in the League. He anchored a team that won the Presidents' Trophy last season, and then added center Jonathan Toews for a comeback tour in his hometown. Toews likely won't be a 25-goal scorer in his return after two seasons away from the game, but with Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi leading the offense, he won't have to be. What Toews does bring is the experience of a three-time Stanley Cup champion. He'll bring an element of mental toughness that only can help the group, which will be tested by the other talented teams in the division. But Hellebuyck, who remains in his prime at 32 years old, should be the difference in a second-straight division title. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

Oh, I know, the Stars are the favorite pick among some of my colleagues and understandably so. They’re great. But as much as the Jets have struggled in the postseason, I’m taking them to win the Central for the second-straight season. Hellebuyck is a big reason. The goaltender may have to answer questions for his playoff issues but there’s no question he remains the best regular-season goalie in the NHL. The Jets lost Nikolaj Ehlers in free agency, but they’ve still got plenty of production with the likes of Connor, Scheifele and defenseman Josh Morrissey. I also expect Cole Perfetti’s production to increase this season. Their defense remains strong, too. I like the Jets’ makeup, and the Central will be theirs again. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Winnipeg won the Presidents’ Trophy playing in a tough division and still have the talent to win the Central again this season. The loss of Ehlers will hurt, but Winnipeg added Toews and Gustav Nyquist to try and make up the offense. Toews is a proven champion and will bring a strong voice to an already veteran locker room. With reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner Hellebuyck in goal, it will take something special to knock the Jets off their perch atop the division. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

NHL Tonight on Jonathan Toews' return to the NHL

