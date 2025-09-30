Toews, Marner among new faces in new places for 2025-26 season

Many NHL players have changed teams either via free agency or trades -- including before the NHL Trade Deadline last season -- and will visit their former homes as a visitor for the first time this season. NHL.com takes a look at some of the bigger names who have moved on and when they will visit their former team (listed by date).

Brad Marchand, Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins, Oct. 21

Marchand spent 16 seasons with the Bruins and is arguably one of the best players in their history. He ranks fourth in games (1,090) and goals (422), fifth in points (976) and sixth in assists (554). The forward was traded to the Panthers on March 7, and although Florida played at Boston following the trade, Marchand was injured and unable to play. He will get his first chance to do so in October.

J.T. Miller, New York Rangers at Vancouver Canucks, Oct. 28

Miller was with the Canucks for six seasons and had a career-high 103 points (37 goals, 66 assists) in 81 games for them in 2023-24. The forward was traded to the Rangers on Jan. 31 and had a goal and an assist in his first game against his former team, a 5-3 win at Madison Square Garden on March 22, but will return to Vancouver for the first time early this season.

John Gibson, Detroit Red Wings at Anaheim Ducks, Oct. 31

Halloween will see the return of long-time Ducks goalie John Gibson to Anaheim, where he played 12 seasons. Gibson was 204-217-63 with a 2.89 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and 24 shutouts, and is the Ducks’ all-time leader in games played among goalies (506), is second in wins and third in shutouts.

K'Andre Miller, Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers, Nov. 4

A stalwart on the Rangers defense for five seasons, Miller had 132 points (36 goals, 96 assists) in 368 regular-season games with New York and three seasons of more than 100 hits and blocked shots before he was traded to the Hurricanes on July 1 and signed an eight-year contract with them.