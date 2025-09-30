Atlantic Division winner debated by NHL.com panel

The Atlantic Division was rugged last season, producing five of the eight Eastern Conference qualifiers for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and two of the three Eastern Conference teams to record more than 100 points in the standings.

The Toronto Maple Leafs ended up winning the division with 108 points, six more than the second-place Tampa Bay Lightning. But it was the third-place Florida Panthers (98 points) who had the last laugh, upsetting each team on the way to repeating as Stanley Cup champions.

Those three perennial qualifiers were joined by two newcomers. The Ottawa Senators finished fourth with 97 points, making the postseason for the first time since 2017. The Montreal Canadiens, who had 91 points, ended a three-year drought since their surprising run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

Will there be new teams to join the division title race this season or will it be the same three teams from last season? Can the Panthers, who are going for a coveted three-peat, survive the potentially season-ending knee injury to captain Aleksander Barkov and the absence of forward Matthew Tkachuk, who will be out at least three months after surgery during the offseason? Can the Buffalo Sabres or Detroit Red Wings follow the path of the Senators and end long playoff droughts? Can the Boston Bruins return to glory after a one-year absence?

We asked nine staff writers for their thoughts on who will win the Atlantic Division.