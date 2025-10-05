Olympics, outdoor games, Panthers 3-peat bid will highlight 2025-26 season

Comebacks. Milestones. One farewell, maybe more. Not one, but two outdoor games in Florida. The first Olympics featuring NHL players in a dozen years. A wide-open race for the Stanley Cup, with one team trying to become the first to three-peat in 43 years.

The 2025-26 NHL season will be loaded with storylines and subplots, starting Tuesday with a tripleheader on ESPN: Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers (5 p.m. ET), Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers (8 p.m. ET) and Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET).

"It'll be tense," Colorado defenseman Cale Makar said. "There's really no off nights."

What more could you want? What more can we handle?

Two respected leaders are making comebacks. Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog returned during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing three years with knee problems and now the 32-year-old forward is ready for the regular-season grind. Former Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews hasn't played for two years because of health issues; now the 37-year-old center is returning with his hometown team, the Winnipeg Jets.

One respected leader is playing his final season, and who knows how long we'll have some other superstars? Kings captain Anze Kopitar announced Sept. 18 that this will be it for him. The 38-year-old center is entering the final season of his contract. So are 39-year-old Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin and 40-year-old Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin.