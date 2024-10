Super 16: Flames among major surprises in power rankings to start season

Yes, it's early in the regular season, but it's never too early to start weekly power rankings, and here you have the first Super 16 of the 2024-25 regular season with some major surprises.

The Calgary Flames, who did not even receive one ranking point in the preseason Super 16, are No. 7 because of their four-game winning streak to start the season.

Their Alberta rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, who were No. 2 in the preseason Super 16, are No. 16 only because of a late comeback and overtime winner from Leon Draisaitl on Tuesday, giving them their first win in four games.

The Colorado Avalanche, No. 6 in the preseason, are not ranked. Neither are the Nashville Predators, who were No. 7. But the Utah Hockey Club (No. 10), Minnesota Wild (No. 12) and Ottawa Senators (No. 15) made it in this week.

This is the first Super 16 of the regular season. How it changes through the season to the last one we do in April will be interesting to follow. And it will definitely change, probably dramatically from week to week until November.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.