Ice from Oilers players' hometown rinks added to surface for Game 1 of Final

EDMONTON -- Talk about holding the ultimate home-ice advantage.
Beyond potentially playing four of seven games of the Stanley Cup Final inside the friendly confines of Rogers Place -- by virtue of finishing the season with a better record than the Florida Panthers -- the Edmonton Oilers are upping the ante during the best-of-7 series thanks to a unique boost.
The ice at Rogers Place has been resurfaced with samples of ice from half a dozen hometown rinks where the Oilers' Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Stuart Skinner, Evander Kane, Darnell Nurse and Calvin Pickard each grew up playing minor hockey.
“I didn’t know that, that’s pretty cool,” said Nugent-Hopkins, a forward who played minor hockey at Burnaby Winter Club in Burnaby, British Columbia. “A little piece of home here.”
The project is part of a Rogers initiative called "This is our Ice," where ice from places such as Magna Centre in New Market, Ontario, where McDavid took his initial steps in his hockey career, was scraped into a thermos and transported to Edmonton to be combined with the NHL ice surface for Game 1 on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).
The Oilers (48-29-5, 101 points) have home-ice advantage after finishing with three more points than the Panthers (47-31-4, 98 points) during the regular season.
“Into our ice? That’s pretty cool,” said Skinner, who guarded the goal inside Confederate Arena in Edmonton long before he ever played for his hometown Oilers. “That’s really cool. That’s awesome, I’ll have a piece of some wins and some losses with me at all times.
“Either way, the ice is going to be great. The guys do a great job here. So, that’s a cool story. I like that.”