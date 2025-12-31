NHL Status Report: Werenski to miss 4th straight game for Blue Jackets

Tanev to miss 'significant time' for Maple Leafs; Hamilton questionable for Devils

Columbus Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski will miss his fourth straight game for the Blue Jackets because of a lower-body injury when they host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN), but coach Dean Evason said he could return against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Werenski ranks second among NHL defensemen in both points (40; 14 goals, 26 assists) and time on ice per game (26:48) in 35 games. … Center Sean Monahan (undisclosed) will miss a second consecutive game. … Isac Lundestrom was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and is week to week with a lower-body injury sustained in practice on Saturday. The forward has five points (one goal, four assists) in 35 games this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Chris Tanev is out definitely because of a groin injury, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube announced Wednesday. The defenseman was injured during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. It was Tanev’s third game since returning after a 23-game absence because of an upper-body injury. “He is going to miss some time, significant time, groin,” Berube said. “They’re looking at things going forward here, so I’m not going to speculate on what they’re going to exactly do but he will be out a while. It’s kind of a freak thing more than anything. One of those things that happened, unfortunate for him. You feel for him what he’s gone through this year.” Tanev has two assists in 11 games this season. … Anthony Stolarz skated for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on Nov. 11. There is no timeline for the goalie’s return. … Auston Matthews participated in an optional practice after the center missed a 4-0 win against the Devils on Tuesday. “He had a good day today,” Berube said. “We will go into tomorrow and see how he feels in the morning. He will probably go on the ice and we will go from there.” … Forward William Nylander (lower body) is questionable to play against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SNO, TSN3, NHLN); he did not participate in the optional practice and has missed Toronto’s past two games. … Forward Dakota Joshua sustained a kidney injury on Sunday; Berube said he is doing “better” but will miss “significant time.”

New Jersey Devils

Dougie Hamilton is questionable to play against the Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN) after the Devils defenseman left a 4-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday when he was slashed in the final minute. Hamilton has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 35 games while averaging 21:32 of ice time. If Hamilton is unavailable, he would be replaced by defenseman Dennis Cholowski.

Buffalo Sabres

Alex Lyon (lower body) has returned to Buffalo and is out indefinitely, the Sabres announced before their game at the Dallas Stars on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG-B). The goalie was injured during a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Monday and did not practice Tuesday. Lyon is 10-6-3 with a 2.82 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in 21 games (19 starts) this season.

Calgary Flames

Devin Cooley signed a two-year, $2.7 million contract with the Flames on Tuesday. The deal begins next season and has an average annual value of $1.35 million. The 28-year-old goalie has played 13 games (10 starts) this season and is 4-4-2 with a 2.40 GAA and .914 save percentage. Cooley spent last season with Calgary of the AHL and went 21-17-5 with a 2.94 GAA and .905 save percentage in 46 games. The Flames host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; NBCSP).

