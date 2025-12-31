NHL Status Report: Werenski to miss 4th straight game for Blue Jackets

Toronto Maple Leafs

Chris Tanev is out definitely because of a groin injury, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube announced Wednesday. The defenseman was injured during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. It was Tanev’s third game since returning after a 23-game absence because of an upper-body injury. “He is going to miss some time, significant time, groin,” Berube said. “They’re looking at things going forward here, so I’m not going to speculate on what they’re going to exactly do but he will be out a while. It’s kind of a freak thing more than anything. One of those things that happened, unfortunate for him. You feel for him what he’s gone through this year.” Tanev has two assists in 11 games this season. … Anthony Stolarz skated for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on Nov. 11. There is no timeline for the goalie’s return. … Auston Matthews participated in an optional practice after the center missed a 4-0 win against the Devils on Tuesday. “He had a good day today,” Berube said. “We will go into tomorrow and see how he feels in the morning. He will probably go on the ice and we will go from there.” … Forward William Nylander (lower body) is questionable to play against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SNO, TSN3, NHLN); he did not participate in the optional practice and has missed Toronto’s past two games. … Forward Dakota Joshua sustained a kidney injury on Sunday; Berube said he is doing “better” but will miss “significant time.”