NHL Status Report: Werenski to miss 4th straight game for Blue Jackets

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Zach Werenski will miss his fourth straight game for the Blue Jackets because of a lower-body injury when they host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN), but coach Dean Evason said he could return against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Werenski ranks second among NHL defensemen in both points (40; 14 goals, 26 assists) and time on ice per game (26:48) in 35 games. … Center Sean Monahan (undisclosed) will miss a second consecutive game. … Isac Lundestrom was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and is week to week with a lower-body injury sustained in practice on Saturday. The forward has five points (one goal, four assists) in 35 games this season.