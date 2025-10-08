NHL Status Report: Toews questionable for Jets' opener

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Winnipeg Jets

Jonathan Toews (undisclosed) is questionable for the Jets' season opener Thursday against the Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Victory+). The 37-year-old forward remains day to day after coach Scott Arniel said Toews "tweaked something" during a 3-2 preseason loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sept. 30. Toews practiced at center Tuesday between Gustav Nyquist and Nikita Chibrikov. "We'll know [Wednesday] after practice what that lineup looks like for sure," Arniel said.

Washington Capitals

Matt Roy (upper body) is expected to play for the Capitals in their season opener against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT). Roy, a defenseman, practiced Tuesday after he was injured during Washington’s preseason finale, a 2-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 4. "I should be good to go," Roy said. … Defenseman Dylan McIlrath (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday. He skated on his own Tuesday.

Buffalo Sabres

Owen Power (undisclosed) returned to practice in a noncontact jersey Tuesday, and Sabres coach Lindy Ruff is "cautiously optimistic" the defenseman will be available for their season opener against the Rangers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG). Power, the No. 1 pick at the 2021 NHL Draft, “strained something” during practice Sept. 29. ... Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday. Buffalo's No. 1 goalie did not come out for the second period of a 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Oct. 1, but Ruff said the injury was not the same as the lower-body injury Luukkonen dealt with earlier in training camp. … Zach Benson (undisclosed) was back on the ice Monday and is expected to play Thursday; the forward had not practiced since Sept. 30. … Mattias Samuelsson (upper body) practiced in a regular jersey Tuesday. The defenseman was labeled week to week after reaggravating an injury on Sept. 26, but Ruff said Monday he was "definitely a possibility" to play Thursday. ... Goalie Alexandar Georgiev was placed on waivers with Colten Ellis making the Sabres roster.