NHL Status Report: Toews questionable for Jets' opener

Roy likely for Capitals against Bruins; Power not ruled out by Sabres for Thursday

toews preseason debut 2

© Jonathan Kozub/Winnipeg Jets

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Winnipeg Jets

Jonathan Toews (undisclosed) is questionable for the Jets' season opener Thursday against the Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Victory+). The 37-year-old forward remains day to day after coach Scott Arniel said Toews "tweaked something" during a 3-2 preseason loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sept. 30. Toews practiced at center Tuesday between Gustav Nyquist and Nikita Chibrikov. "We'll know [Wednesday] after practice what that lineup looks like for sure," Arniel said.

Washington Capitals

Matt Roy (upper body) is expected to play for the Capitals in their season opener against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT). Roy, a defenseman, practiced Tuesday after he was injured during Washington’s preseason finale, a 2-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 4. "I should be good to go," Roy said. … Defenseman Dylan McIlrath (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday. He skated on his own Tuesday.

Buffalo Sabres

Owen Power (undisclosed) returned to practice in a noncontact jersey Tuesday, and Sabres coach Lindy Ruff is "cautiously optimistic" the defenseman will be available for their season opener against the Rangers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG). Power, the No. 1 pick at the 2021 NHL Draft, “strained something” during practice Sept. 29. ... Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday. Buffalo's No. 1 goalie did not come out for the second period of a 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Oct. 1, but Ruff said the injury was not the same as the lower-body injury Luukkonen dealt with earlier in training camp. … Zach Benson (undisclosed) was back on the ice Monday and is expected to play Thursday; the forward had not practiced since Sept. 30. … Mattias Samuelsson (upper body) practiced in a regular jersey Tuesday. The defenseman was labeled week to week after reaggravating an injury on Sept. 26, but Ruff said Monday he was "definitely a possibility" to play Thursday. ... Goalie Alexandar Georgiev was placed on waivers with Colten Ellis making the Sabres roster.

Panthers eyeing 3-peat, say 'hunger is still there'

St. Louis Blues

Oskar Sundqvist is week to week because of a lower-body injury, the Blues announced Tuesday. The forward was injured during practice Sunday and needed help leaving the ice. St. Louis plays its season opener at home Thursday against the Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, FDSNMW). ... Forward Milan Lucic, who joined St. Louis for training camp on a professional tryout agreement, will remain with the team while rehabbing an undisclosed injury. "He got banged up in the last couple [of preseason] games," general manager Doug Armstrong said. "We're going to rehab him here, get him back up health-wise to 100 percent and likely reconnect on an in-season PTO to get him up and running and see where he's at then."

Ottawa Senators

Drake Batherson was placed on injured reserve Monday and will be unavailable when the Senators play their season opener at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN5, RDSI). The forward sustained an upper-body injury during the first week of training camp. ... Tyler Kleven was also placed on IR; the defenseman didn't play in a preseason game after Sept. 21.

Philadelphia Flyers

Cam York (lower body) will miss Philadelphia’s season opener at the Florida Panthers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP). Flyers general manager Daniel Brière said Monday they had been trying to gauge the severity of the injury. "At the moment it's a day-to-day thing," Briere said. "We're trying to find out a little bit more. Are we looking at a week? Are we looking at two weeks? Are we looking at two days? That's what we're trying to figure out right now." York was placed on injured reserve Monday.

