Women’s gold medal in hockey an inspiration to Hughes, men’s team ahead of semis 

MILAN -- The Hughes family has helped Team USA win one gold medal in hockey at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Now it’s going for two.

Ellen Weinberg-Hughes served as a consultant for the U.S. women’s team, which defeated Team Canada 2-1 in the gold medal game at Santagiulia Arena on Thursday when Megan Keller scored 4:07 into overtime.

Her sons Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes watched from the stands and will play for the U.S. men’s team against Team Slovakia in the semifinals in the same rink Friday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).

“Happy for her, happy for the whole team, everyone on the coaching staff,” Quinn said. “… You knew that game was going to be tough, but I think they deserved it."

Jack said: “We’re just super happy for all the girls there that won. I think all of us were pulling for them pretty hard, so that was a great game. … We know them obviously from the Olympic Village. We’ve been hanging with them a little bit. I think all of us, we were obviously really pumped up for them.”