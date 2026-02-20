Women’s gold medal in hockey an inspiration to Hughes, men’s team ahead of semis 

Jack, Quinn say mom playing role with victorious women’s team an inspiration heading into men’s semis

Jack and QUinn Hughes playing for team USA

© Maja Hitij/Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

MILAN -- The Hughes family has helped Team USA win one gold medal in hockey at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Now it’s going for two.

Ellen Weinberg-Hughes served as a consultant for the U.S. women’s team, which defeated Team Canada 2-1 in the gold medal game at Santagiulia Arena on Thursday when Megan Keller scored 4:07 into overtime.

Her sons Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes watched from the stands and will play for the U.S. men’s team against Team Slovakia in the semifinals in the same rink Friday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).

“Happy for her, happy for the whole team, everyone on the coaching staff,” Quinn said. “… You knew that game was going to be tough, but I think they deserved it."

Jack said: “We’re just super happy for all the girls there that won. I think all of us were pulling for them pretty hard, so that was a great game. … We know them obviously from the Olympic Village. We’ve been hanging with them a little bit. I think all of us, we were obviously really pumped up for them.”

Ellen Hughes part of team USA staff winning gold

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Quinn scored the overtime winner in Team USA’s 2-1 win against Team Sweden in the quarterfinals Wednesday. He has six points (one goal, five assists) in four games, tied with captain Auston Matthews (three goals, three assists) for the U.S. lead.

Jack has four points (one goal, three assists) in four games. The coaches moved him up from right wing on the fourth line to left wing on the third line during the Sweden game, and he stayed with center Dylan Larkin and right wing Tage Thompson at the morning skate Friday.

“We thought he was playing real well,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We thought by moving him and getting him more ice time, he could impact the game more, so it was just a decision on our part based on how Jack has played. We think he’s getting better with every game he’s played.”

Quinn Hughes USA OT goal

© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Larkin said many of the men’s players watched the women’s game on television in a treatment room at the end of the hall they share with the women at the Olympic Village.

“We were going nuts,” said Larkin, a Michigan native. “Pretty good moment, and great for them. Megan Keller, that’s a great story. Michigan girl. Very proud for her, and yeah, great moment for USA Hockey.”

Sullivan said the coaches caught bits and pieces of the women’s game while preparing for Slovakia.

“It’s a great thrill,” Sullivan said. “Those girls, what a terrific hockey team. They’ll be an inspiration to the next generation of girls growing up in the United States. It’s crazy how far women’s hockey has come in the United States, and a lot of it is due to the teams like this and the girls that play on these teams. They inspire the next generation, and that’s how it works, and we couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Could they inspire the men?

“Without a doubt,” Sullivan said. “I think you look at how dominant they’ve been throughout the course of their tournament and before. That’s one of the best women’s teams, I think, I’ve seen, and we certainly aspire to do the same on the men’s side.”

Related Content

United States rallies late, tops Canada in OT for women’s Olympic gold medal

Hughes has ‘Olympic spirit’ watching sons star for Team USA

Quinn Hughes steps up in OT, powers United States to Olympic semifinals

Messier, Brady, King attend women’s 2026 Olympics gold medal game

Hilary Knight talks winning gold, Team USA's legacy

Team USA's Megan Keller talks gold medal win

Team Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin on loss to Team USA

Team USA's Aerin Frankel talks winning the gold medal

Olympics

Live blog: United States vs. Slovakia Olympics semifinal

Fantasy picks, props, futures for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Fantasy rankings for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

MacKinnon scores late, Canada tops Finland to advance to gold medal game

Crosby out for Canada Olympic semifinal win against Finland

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule

Live blog: Canada vs. Finland Olympics semifinal

Messier, Brady, King attend women’s 2026 Olympics gold medal game

EDGE stats: X-factors for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

NHL players back home stoked for Olympic semifinals at Milano Cortina Games

Marner 'showing he’s one of the best' for Canada at Olympics

United States rallies late, tops Canada in OT for women’s Olympic gold medal

Nova Scotia hopeful Crosby can return for Team Canada in Olympics 

Lehkonen's father missed Olympic overtime goal while broadcasting different game

Marner, Binnington coming up big for Canada at Olympics: Brodeur

Australian hockey fans thrilled to watch NHL players at Olympics

Canada's resiliency, United States' defensive strength among reasons Olympic favorites reached semifinals

Dvorsky playing beyond his years for Slovakia heading into Olympic semifinals