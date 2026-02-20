Canada's potent power play pivotal in Olympic semifinal win vs. Finland

MILAN -- Team Canada had evened the score already, a dramatic comeback built on relentless pressure and unyielding belief.
And now, with 2:35 remaining on the clock in the third period of their semifinal game against Team Finland at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, coach Jon Cooper had the luxury of sending over the boards Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Macklin Celebrini, Sam Reinhart and Cale Makar to start a power play.
“It’s incredible,” forward Sam Bennett said. “There are so many threats on that power play.”
For the record, that’s three of the top four scorers in the NHL this season, the defenseman with the most points in the League since 2018-19 and another forward who is tied for second in goals since 2023-24.
There’s a whole bunch of other accolades to mention with that group too, but that would delay bringing up the inevitable, which was, of course, a game-winning power-play goal.
“It was a five-man effort,” MacKinnon said.
MacKinnon scored with two seconds remaining on the power play, a one-timer from the left face-off circle with 36 seconds left in regulation, to deliver Canada a 3-2 victory at Santagiulia Arena on Friday, punching its ticket into the gold medal game Sunday.
“He got rewarded for the wall battle right before that,” Cooper said of MacKinnon.