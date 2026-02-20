Canada's potent power play pivotal in Olympic semifinal win vs. Finland

Oh, but wait, there’s more.

That entire sequence leading to MacKinnon’s goal took 49 seconds to happen, because McDavid entered the zone with the puck with 51 seconds remaining on the power play.

But Celebrini almost entered first, his right skate dragging the blue line as the puck was, too.

The Finns thought he was offside. So they challenged.

“Honestly, when the play went across I thought there was a potential for offside so right away I went to our video guys and said, ‘Is that off?’ ” Cooper said. “They said it was good so I didn’t think about it again.”

Watch a replay and you’ll see how close it was, Celebrini at the bottom of the screen, along the left-wing boards.

“When it got challenged, now I’m questioning our guys, ‘Did you guys get this right?’ ” Cooper said. “There are some words being said in there. Again and again and again they said, 'It’s good.' It was close, there was no doubt it was close. You never know if another camera angle came up after I’d asked them earlier, but apparently it didn’t.”

As official Dan O’Rourke was announcing Finland was challenging, MacKinnon could be seen on the bench saying, “Oh, no (expletive) way.”

“Definitely you’re excited and then they challenge and you get a little nervous,” MacKinnon said. “It took a while and usually when it takes a while then you know he starts talking to the ref about their decision, it gets a little scary. But I think ‘Coop’ said like, five times, it was good. We looked at it, but you still never know what they see. Just waiting for the call.”

It took exactly two minutes and 10 seconds for O’Rourke to get back on the microphone to announce it was a good goal.

“Thankfully, that stayed a goal,” Celebrini said.

It did and Finland got the penalty for a failed challenge.

Canada wilted away the last 35.2 seconds, staying alive to play for gold.

“When you get behind you’ve got to push,” forward Tom Wilson said. “We pushed and we pushed. We played like Team Canada can and they couldn’t hang on.”