Panthers cap celebration, get back to work with win against Blackhawks

SUNRISE, Fla. – Aaron Ekblad was ready to move on.

For the Florida Panthers defenseman, watching the Stanley Cup championship banner being raised to the Amerant Bank Arena rafters for the second consecutive season was great. Bringing the Stanley Cup onto the ice during the banner ceremony as his teammates looked on was great.

“It feels incredible coming out in front of our fans and to be able to hoist it one more time,” Ekblad said after the Panthers’ 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks in the season opener for each on Tuesday. “But trying to put that feeling behind us and move on to playing hockey this year.”

The Panthers enter this season as the third team in the past 10 seasons to win the Cup in back-to-back seasons (Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017 and Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021). They’d like to be the first team to win it three seasons in a row since the New York Islanders, who won it four straight times from 1980-83. It’s possible, but they’re already starting this season without two of their top players.

Forward Matthew Tkachuk is expected to be out until at least December after having surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle on Aug. 22. Center Aleksander Barkov, the team captain who would’ve brought the Cup out during the banner-raising ceremony if he were healthy, is expected to be out 7-9 months after having surgery on the ACL and MCL in his right knee on Sept. 26.

The injuries didn’t stop the Panthers from peppering the Blackhawks and goalie Spencer Knight, who Chicago acquired from Florida for defenseman Seth Jones on March 1. Knight, the No. 13 pick by the Panthers in the 2019 NHL Draft, made 34 saves on 37 shots. Seventeen of those shots came in the first period, as the Panthers came out playing their style right away, no matter the lineup changes.

“The great thing about sports is you don’t know and there’s a reason we play the games and it’s about the stories that can be generated. And this is going to be an interesting story,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said after the first period on Tuesday.

“Two of the biggest stars on the team are injured. How well they come back, how resilient the team is without them, that’s going to be a great story to see unfold. This is an organization, a team that’s been well put together. (General manager) Bill Zito deserves an enormous amount of credit, and I guess this team is going to give their all to make it happen again if they can.”

Zito’s ability to amass great depth was already coming up big on Tuesday. Forwards Jesper Boqvist and A.J. Greer, each of whom signed as free agents on July 1, 2024, scored goals. Boqvist’s was the winner.