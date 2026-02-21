5 things learned from Day 10 of men's hockey at Olympics

MILAN -- The semifinals of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 were Friday.

Team Canada and Team USA advanced to the gold medal game Sunday (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2); Team Finland and Team Slovakia will play for the bronze on Saturday (2:40 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC [JIP]).

NHL.com is on site in Milan and will provide insights and observations each day.

Here are 5 things learned from Day 10 of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics:

The U.S. keeps getting better

Forward Vincent Trocheck said after the 6-2 win against Slovakia on Friday that the U.S. is getting better with every game, every practice, every shift. And it’s obvious. A team that looked somewhat uneven in its first two preliminary games and barely got by Team Sweden in the quarterfinals looked like a well-oiled machine Friday, taking it to the Slovaks from the start and never looking back. If the Americans play this way on Sunday, the gold could be theirs.