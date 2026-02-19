NHL Status Report: Luukkonen returns to practice for Sabres

New Jersey Devils

Luke Hughes returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a shoulder injury last month. The defenseman was placed on long term-injured reserve on Jan. 21, retroactive to Jan. 19, after leaving a 2-1 overtime win against the Calgary Flames at 8:51 of the second period when he got tangled with Flames forward Justin Kirkland in a battle for the puck along the boards. A player on LTIR is required to miss at least 10 games and 24 days, so Hughes is not eligible to return to the lineup until Feb. 28. "He was able to skate with the group today in more of just a skating, passing and shooting type of day, so we'll just have to continue to monitor him and see where he's at and the hope is that he can ramp up as we ramp up," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Obviously, we're just going to monitor the shoulder and make sure he's ready to take the contact."