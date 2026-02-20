Finland's effort bold, but it won't play for gold at Olympics

MILAN -- Team Finland had a golden opportunity.

The Finns held a 2-0 lead in the second period at Santagiulia Arena on Friday in the semifinals of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. All they had to do was hold on, and they would have earned the biggest win in Finnish hockey history and a spot in the gold medal game Sunday.

But they couldn’t, not against Team Canada. They ended up defending too much and gave up three goals, the last to forward Nathan MacKinnon with 35.3 seconds left in the third period, losing 3-2.

The Canadians will play for gold Sunday. The Finns will play for bronze Saturday.

“Disappointed, sad, upset, a lot of emotions,” forward Erik Haula said. “I kind of feel …”

His voice trailed off as he searched for the right word.

“Flat,” he continued. “I don’t know how to explain it.”

This loss would be difficult to explain if it weren’t against Team Canada, which has won the past four best-on-best tournaments -- including the last two Olympics with NHL players, in Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014 -- and brought another loaded roster to Milan.