MacKinnon's heroics for Team Canada at Olympics send Cole Harbour into 'frenzy'

Of course, we’re all thinking of Sid right now. He obviously was ruled out of the Team Finland game with a lower-body injury after being hurt in Team Canada’s 4-3 overtime win against Team Czechia in their quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday. We’d hoped he’d play but I think we all knew in our heart of hearts that he wouldn’t.

Still, there’s room for optimism, since he hasn’t been ruled out of the gold medal game. Of course, we’re all hoping he can play. Knowing Sid like I do, he’s going to do everything in his power to do just that.

My typical Friday always includes a friendly game of pick-up hockey in the afternoon. It looks like real hockey, but it’s a lot slower. On this day I canceled so I could watch the Olympic game.

For a while, I was beginning to wish I would’ve went to hockey.

The crowd at the local watering hole was buzzing. We were sitting at a table where we had a great view of the giant screen. The place was packed and everyone was there for the game.

Shortly after we got to our spot, about 30 guys who had tables reserved showed up. They were from the shipyards. You could’ve watched with your eyes closed and listened to their reactions to know what had happened during the game.

The first part of the game Team Finland did a great job of clogging the neutral zone and slowing down the Canadian squad. When Finland opened the scoring and Canada seemed unable to create great chances, we all sat nervously.

And then, when Team Finland scored the short-handed goal early in the second period to go up 2-0, it was the only time you could hear the TV announcers in the bar. That’s how quiet it was in there.

Yet, you could see Team Canada keep coming and coming. Sure enough, Sam Reinhart cut the deficit to 2-1 later in the second.