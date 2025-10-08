NHL On Tap: Ovechkin closing in on 900 goals

There are four games on the NHL schedule Wednesday, and all are nationally televised. Here are five things to watch:

Ovechkin chases 900

Alex Ovechkin needs three goals to become the first player in NHL history to score 900. The Washington Capitals captain became the League’s all-time leading goal-scorer last season, surpassing Wayne Gretzky (894). Ovechkin, 40, scored 44 goals, to go along with 73 points, in 65 games last season and will look to add to his total when the Capitals host the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena (7:30 p.m. ET, HBO MAX, TNT).

Matthews eyes Sundin

Auston Matthews is 20 goals away from surpassing Mats Sundin (420) for the Toronto Maple Leafs' franchise record, and he will continue the chase against the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN). Matthews scored 33 goals and had 78 points in 67 games last season, and he has 401 goals and 727 points in 629 career games. Matthews will be looking to win his fourth Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the League’s top goal-scorer this season.

New look for Marner

Mitch Marner will play his first game for the Vegas Golden Knights, who acquired him from the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1 after he signed an eight-year, $96 million contract ($12 million average annual value). The 28-year-old forward had 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games for Toronto last season. Marner is expected to play right wing on Vegas' top line alongside center Jack Eichel and left wing Ivan Barbashev against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT).

Dobson debut

Noah Dobson will make his debut for the Montreal Canadiens against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN). The defenseman was acquired in a trade with the New York Islanders on June 27 and signed an eight-year, $76 million contract ($9.5 million AAV). Dobson had 230 points (50 goals, 180 assists) in 388 games with the Islanders over six seasons and is expected to play on Montreal’s top defense pair alongside Mike Matheson.

Draisaitl looks for 400

Leon Draisaitl can become the fourth-fastest active player to reach 400 goals when the Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN). The Oilers forward has scored 399 goals in 790 career games. Draisaitl will start the season on Edmonton’s top line alongside Connor McDavid, who signed a two-year, $25 million contract ($12.5 million AAV) on Monday that begins next season.

The schedule

Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN

Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN

Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT