NHL Status Report: Hill week to week for Golden Knights with lower-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Vegas Golden Knights

Adin Hill is week to week for the Golden Knights because of a lower-body injury, coach Bruce Cassidy announced Wednesday. The goalie will not travel for a three-game road trip that begins at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Hill sustained the injury midway through the first period of a 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. It was the second time Hill left a game this season with an injury; he missed the last two periods of a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Oct. 14, also because of a lower-body injury. Hill, who is 1-0-2 with a 2.73 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage in five games, was relieved Monday by Akira Schmid, who made 22 saves. With Hill unavailable, Vegas recalled goalie Carl Lindbom from Henderson of the American Hockey League; the 22-year-old could make his NHL debut either Saturday or at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. “He’s a guy that deserves to be up [in the NHL],” Cassidy said of Lindbom. “With ‘Hilly’ out and our schedule the way it’s going to be, he’s going to get at least one, probably a few starts. We’ll see how it goes.” … Cassidy also said defenseman Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), who has missed six straight games, will not travel. He is on injured reserve.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov is expected to return for the Lightning against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday (6:45 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). The forward skated on the second line with Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli on Wednesday for the second straight day after missing two games because of an illness. … Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said forward Zemgus Girgensons could make his season debut this weekend; he's yet to play because of an upper-body injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Chris Tanev was placed on injured reserve Thursday with an upper-body injury and will not play at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, TVAS). The defenseman left a 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday 1:53 into the second period after an accidental hit to the head in a collision with Devils forward Dawson Mercer. Defenseman Dakota Mermiswas recalled from Toronto of the AHL.

Vancouver Canucks

Brock Boeser will return to the lineup for the Canucks against the Nashville Predators on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP). The forward missed the past two games because of personal reasons. He has three goals in five games this season.