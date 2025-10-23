NHL Status Report: Hill week to week for Golden Knights with lower-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Vegas Golden Knights

Adin Hill is week to week for the Golden Knights because of a lower-body injury, coach Bruce Cassidy announced Wednesday. The goalie will not travel for a three-game road trip that begins at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Hill sustained the injury midway through the first period of a 4-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. It was the second time Hill left a game this season with an injury; he missed the last two periods of a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Oct. 14, also because of a lower-body injury. Hill, who is 1-0-2 with a 2.73 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage in five games, was relieved Monday by Akira Schmid, who made 22 saves. With Hill unavailable, Vegas recalled goalie Carl Lindbom from Henderson of the American Hockey League; the 22-year-old could make his NHL debut either Saturday or at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. “He’s a guy that deserves to be up [in the NHL],” Cassidy said of Lindbom. “With ‘Hilly’ out and our schedule the way it’s going to be, he’s going to get at least one, probably a few starts. We’ll see how it goes.” … Cassidy also said defenseman Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), who has missed six straight games, will not travel. He is on injured reserve.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov is expected to return for the Lightning against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday (6:45 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). The forward skated on the second line with Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli on Wednesday for the second straight day after missing two games because of an illness. … Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said forward Zemgus Girgensons could make his season debut this weekend; he's yet to play because of an upper-body injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Chris Tanev was placed on injured reserve Thursday with an upper-body injury and will not play at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, TVAS). The defenseman left a 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday 1:53 into the second period after an accidental hit to the head in a collision with Devils forward Dawson Mercer. Defenseman Dakota Mermiswas recalled from Toronto of the AHL.

Vancouver Canucks

Brock Boeser will return to the lineup for the Canucks against the Nashville Predators on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP). The forward missed the past two games because of personal reasons. He has three goals in five games this season.

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

Carolina Hurricanes

Shayne Gostisbehere will be out at least the next two games because of a lower-body injury. The Hurricanes defenseman was injured in the first period of a 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and did not play in a 4-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. He has seven points (one goal, six assists) in five games this season. Carolina (5-1-0) visits the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

Washington Capitals

Pierre-Luc Dubois could return for the Capitals when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT2) after missing the past four games with a lower-body injury, coach Spencer Carbery said. The center was cleared to practice with contact Thursday for the first time since he was injured against the New York Rangers on Oct. 12. … Rasmus Sandin did not practice Thursday and won’t play against the Blue Jackets on Friday because of an upper-body injury the defenseman sustained in the third period of a 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. "He should be OK," Carbery said. "He's not traveling to Columbus, but we consider him day to day, so nothing long term."

Montreal Canadiens

Kirby Dach will play during the Canadiens' four-game road trip that began with a 2-1 overtime win at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. The forward has a lower-body injury and did not play against the Flames, missing his third straight game. He has two points (one goal, one assist) in five games this season. The Canadiens next play at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNW).

New York Islanders

Pierre Engvall is out for the season after having ankle surgery, Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said Wednesday. The forward had been recovering from offseason hip surgery in September. Engvall had 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 62 games with New York last season. ... Defenseman Alexander Romanov was placed on injured reserve Thursday retroactive to Oct. 16 and will miss at least the next two games with an upper-body injury that has forced him to miss the past two games. The Islanders have won three in a row (3-3-0) and host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN).

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane (upper body) missed a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday and will be out Thursday as well when the Red Wings visit the New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN). The forward crashed hard into the boards during a 2-1 overtime win against the Lightning on Friday, and did not play in a 4-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. Kane will be reevaluated ahead of Detroit's game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

