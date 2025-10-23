NHL On Tap: Kucherov seeks to spark Lightning in return

Schaefer can extend point streak

Matthew Schaefer and the New York Islanders look to stay hot when they host the Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN) at UBS Arena. The Islanders (3-3-0) have won three in a row and Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, has a point in every game this season with seven points (two goals, five assists) in six games. He became the second defenseman in NHL history with at least one point in each of his first six NHL games, joining Marek Zidlicky (six games from Oct. 9-23, 2003), after he had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. The Red Wings (5-2-0) had a five-game winning streak end with a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, but captain Dylan Larkin extended his point streak to seven games with an assist (12 points; five goals, seven assists).