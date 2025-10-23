Blackhawks showing composure to start season, eager to accelerate rebuild

Bedard at forefront of young core hoping to end 5-season playoff drought

Bedard Donato CHI

© Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard is feeling well, as are the rest of his fellow young teammates.

The Chicago Blackhawks have been working hard the past few seasons to gain traction in their rebuild and get some more consistent results. They're starting to see both.

"We're all confident in ourselves individually and ourselves as a team; we're going into every game with that mindset," said Bedard, the No. 1 pick by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft. "If we were [without a win] right now it would be something we'd have to work through, but to get a couple of wins and see some good results is great. That's something we need to keep going."

The Blackhawks (3-2-2) are indeed showing more confidence and composure and want to continue building when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-3-2) at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday (6:45 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

Chicago is utilizing its high draft picks from the past few years, especially Bedard and forward Frank Nazar, and defensemen Artyom Levshunov and Sam Rinzel. Levshunov was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft; Nazar went No. 13 and Rinzel No. 25 at the 2022 NHL Draft. Those four, along with forward Oliver Moore, the No. 19 pick in 2023, were all together for the first time late last season.

The Blackhawks went 4-3-2 in their final nine games of last season with those five in the lineup.

"It's definitely something that comes with time," Nazar said, "but I think honestly, once we got put together last year toward the end of the year and we had a bunch of younger guys, it meshed really well and super-fast."

"We spent a lot of time away from the rink together, doing stuff, having fun, then when you get out there on the ice, it's more fun to win and play in big games and big moments with those guys."

Bedard, Levshunov, Nazar and Rinzel have been together to start this season. Bedard (two goals, five assists) and Nazar (three goals, four assists) lead Chicago with seven points each. Rinzel has three points (one goal, two assists) and Levshunov has two assists.

Moore has six points (four goals, two assists) in five games for Rockford of the American Hockey League, and it's likely he'll return to the NHL at some point this season.

ANA@CHI: Nazar puts home the rebound for opening goal in the 3rd

Hockey Hall of Famer and Blackhawks ambassador Denis Savard likes how their younger players are progressing.

"This year, in my opinion, there's a lot of pressure on our team," Savard said before Chicago's 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in the home opener Oct. 11. "I'm not saying we're going to be a (Stanley Cup) Playoff team, but I'd like us [with] 10 games to go to be in that race, to give them experience.

"Let's call a spade a spade: We're young. We're very young. Even in 2-2 games, we still have to clean up some of our game, but at the end of the day they're going to be fine."

Savard would know, considering he was Blackhawks coach when a group of prospects was starting to find their way in Chicago from 2007-09. That young nucleus included forwards Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, and defensemen Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook. Keith will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Nov. 10.

That core eventually helped the Blackhawks to the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Whether this latest crop of prospects does the same remains to be seen, but they're starting to jell and are playing much better hockey.

A big part of that is the youth adjusting to new coach Jeff Blashill's systems. He wants his players to be more aggressive and quicker.

The Blackhawks have the players to do that.

"Obviously, there's always going to be a learning curve of how much information you take in; you're going to go out and you're going to make mistakes," Nazar said. "It's just how you make up for those mistakes and learn from them and I think that's just a big part of changing up a lot of our systems and what we're used to doing.

"I think we've been doing a great job of getting used to it and doing a lot better job executing out there on the ice of what our plan is and what our intentions are. That just comes with playing more hockey."

Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said it's evident the young group is bonding, whether it's with off-ice activities or road accommodations. Bedard and Nazar, for example, room together during road trips.

It all looks very familiar to Wirtz.

"Off the ice, clearly you have a group of young men who around the same age, that are sharing an experience of becoming NHL players," Wirtz said. "We saw that in our last Cup runs of those players who kind of emerged around the same time. It creates a tremendous bond, so to see kind of some levity and fun within this group, there's a youthful energy and vibrancy that comes from our younger players and that's been really exciting to see this season."

The Blackhawks are seeing progress in their rebuild, but are they ready to end a five-season playoff drought? There's still plenty of work ahead, but the improved performance spearheaded by this young group is promising.

"Our talent up front, we have special players I believe and a lot of good kids on defense," Savard said. "We're in a healthy situation. I think we are."

Related Content

Wirtz says Blackhawks' rebuild ‘on track’ in Q&A with NHL.com

Miller, Ehlers playing big role in Hurricanes’ fast start, Aho says

Foligno returns to Blackhawks after leave of absence for daughter's surgery

Mailbag: Blackhawks, Red Wings among surprises; future of free agency

Latest News

Crosby humbled closing in on rare milestone of 1,700 career points

NCAA notebook: Augustine of Michigan State among goalies to watch this season

Super 16: Golden Knights, Avalanche rewarded for strong starts to season

Ellis’ family has priceless reaction to goalie's 2 breakaway saves in debut

NHL Status Report: Hill week to week for Golden Knights with lower-body injury

Quinn gets 3 points, Sabres end Red Wings’ 5-game winning streak

Devils defeat Wild to extend winning streak to 6

Bruins dress up as superheroes, visit young patients at local hospitals

Tkachuk staying positive after ‘bump in the road’ with Senators

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Miller, Ehlers playing big role in Hurricanes’ fast start, Aho says

Ovechkin poses with funny floss holder giveaway

Blue Jays visit Maple Leafs after World Series berth

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Larkin pacing Red Wings to solid start, making case for Olympics

Dorofeyev fast start with Golden Knights proof he’s found NHL groove

EDGE stats behind Dorofeyev’s elite goal-scoring for Golden Knights

Maple Leafs change start times to accommodate World Series