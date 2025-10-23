Blackhawks showing composure to start season, eager to accelerate rebuild

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard is feeling well, as are the rest of his fellow young teammates.

The Chicago Blackhawks have been working hard the past few seasons to gain traction in their rebuild and get some more consistent results. They're starting to see both.

"We're all confident in ourselves individually and ourselves as a team; we're going into every game with that mindset," said Bedard, the No. 1 pick by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft. "If we were [without a win] right now it would be something we'd have to work through, but to get a couple of wins and see some good results is great. That's something we need to keep going."

The Blackhawks (3-2-2) are indeed showing more confidence and composure and want to continue building when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-3-2) at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday (6:45 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

Chicago is utilizing its high draft picks from the past few years, especially Bedard and forward Frank Nazar, and defensemen Artyom Levshunov and Sam Rinzel. Levshunov was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft; Nazar went No. 13 and Rinzel No. 25 at the 2022 NHL Draft. Those four, along with forward Oliver Moore, the No. 19 pick in 2023, were all together for the first time late last season.

The Blackhawks went 4-3-2 in their final nine games of last season with those five in the lineup.

"It's definitely something that comes with time," Nazar said, "but I think honestly, once we got put together last year toward the end of the year and we had a bunch of younger guys, it meshed really well and super-fast."

"We spent a lot of time away from the rink together, doing stuff, having fun, then when you get out there on the ice, it's more fun to win and play in big games and big moments with those guys."

Bedard, Levshunov, Nazar and Rinzel have been together to start this season. Bedard (two goals, five assists) and Nazar (three goals, four assists) lead Chicago with seven points each. Rinzel has three points (one goal, two assists) and Levshunov has two assists.

Moore has six points (four goals, two assists) in five games for Rockford of the American Hockey League, and it's likely he'll return to the NHL at some point this season.