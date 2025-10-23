Crosby humbled closing in on rare milestone of 1,700 career points

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby lives in rarefied air, even if he doesn’t want to admit it.

At age 38, the Pittsburgh Penguins center has 1,695 NHL points (629 goals, 1,066 assists) in 1,359 regular-season games. Five more and he’s the ninth player with 1,700.

It’s a list made up of Wayne Gretzky (2,857), Jaromir Jagr (1,921), Mark Messier (1,887), Gordie Howe (1,850), Ron Francis (1,798), Marcel Dionne (1,771), Steve Yzerman (1,755) and Mario Lemieux (1,723).

Crosby is a natural fit. Most would agree.

“I don’t,” Crosby told NHL.com. “I don’t put myself in that category at all. I think they’re in a whole other category of their own. ... I just have so much appreciation and respect for what they did and just what they accomplished. I don’t look at it the same way.”

Crosby will inevitably reach 1,700, whether or not he feels deserving. He could get closer when the Penguins face the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

It will be downplayed, as always. Substantial milestones are often dismissed as “nice numbers.” They’ve been coming at a rapid clip for a few years.

Crosby scored his 500th goal on Feb. 15, 2022. He got to 1,500 points on April 8, 2023, with two goals and an assist against the Detroit Red Wings.

On Oct. 16, 2024, he passed 1,600 points with a goal and two assists against the Buffalo Sabres. The second assist set up longtime teammate Evgeni Malkin’s 500th goal. After the game, Crosby directed all attention to Malkin.

Crosby had one goal and three assists on Dec. 23, 2024, to tie Lemieux (1,033) for the most assists in Penguins history. He passed Lemieux six days later.

On March 27, a 20th season averaging at least a point per game was clinched, passing Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

Crosby scored in a third straight game Tuesday to reach 1,896 points (700 goals, 1,196 assists) in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, setting a Penguins record by passing Lemieux (1,895 points; 766 goals, 1,129 assists) for the seventh most total points all-time.

“Took me probably 500 more games,” Crosby said after the 5-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks.

Pretty close. Crosby has played 1,539 games between the regular season and playoffs; Lemieux retired at 1,022. That doesn’t make it less impressive.

And if Crosby won’t brag, other Penguins will.

“Just got to keep it going,” said defenseman Kris Letang, Crosby’s teammate since 2006. “When you’re at that age, and you play at this level still, you’re going to catch those big names on the board. Well, now there’s nothing more to beat on our team, pretty much. But that’s the type of player that he is. He’s always looking to be better and thrive even more.”