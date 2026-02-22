Predators share Saros' Finland team selfie, NHL teams congratulate bronze medal winners

Nashville netminder gets on-ice photo of team with Olympic hardware after beating Slovakia

Saros Preds Olympic Bronze Finland
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Smile if you're an Olympic medalist.

The Nashville Predators shared a photo of goalie Juuse Saros taking a team selfie on the ice after Finland took home the bronze medal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 with a 6-1 win over Slovakia on Saturday.

The Finnish squad was understandably all smiles as they posed with their medals.

Saros stopped 30 of 31 shots in the game and his Predators teammate, forward Erik Haula, scored two goals.

Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho, Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz, Seattle Kraken forward Kaapo Kakko and Los Angeles Kings forward Joel Armia all scored for Finland during the offensive fireworks.

NHL teams with players participating for Finland all took to social media to congratulate their guys on bringing home the bronze.

Finland won its first gold medal in men’s ice hockey at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, which did not include NHL players. The country also took home bronze at the 2014 Games in Sochi, which was the previous year of NHL player participation.

Finland fell to Canada in a thriller, 3-2, in the semifinals. The United States and Canada will play for the gold medal on Sunday (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS).

Related Content

Finland pulls away from Slovakia to win Olympic bronze medal

Rantanen misses Olympic bronze medal game for Team Finland with lower-body injury

NHL players back home primed to watch 'great game' in Olympic final

Team USA can usher in new era of hockey in Olympic gold medal game, Granato says

