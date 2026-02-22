Predators share Saros' Finland team selfie, NHL teams congratulate bronze medal winners

Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho, Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz, Seattle Kraken forward Kaapo Kakko and Los Angeles Kings forward Joel Armia all scored for Finland during the offensive fireworks.

NHL teams with players participating for Finland all took to social media to congratulate their guys on bringing home the bronze.

Finland won its first gold medal in men’s ice hockey at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, which did not include NHL players. The country also took home bronze at the 2014 Games in Sochi, which was the previous year of NHL player participation.

Finland fell to Canada in a thriller, 3-2, in the semifinals. The United States and Canada will play for the gold medal on Sunday (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS).