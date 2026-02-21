Trade Buzz: Tuch ‘focused on being a Buffalo Sabre’

Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. There are 13 days remaining until the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET; March 6). Here's a look around the League at the latest Deadline doings:

Buffalo Sabres

Alex Tuch is in the final year of his contract and can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, which might make the 29-year-old forward a leading candidate to be moved before the Trade Deadline in another season. But Tuch said he’s not thinking about whether he’ll be traded with the Sabres (32-19-6) holding the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference and trying to secure their first postseason berth since 2007.

“I haven't focused on that,” Tuch told the Buffalo News on Friday. “Honestly, like I said, I'm just focused on playing the next game. I'm focused on being a Buffalo Sabre and doing whatever I can to help our team win.”

The Sabres have been in discussions with Tuch about a new long-term contract since before Jarmo Kekalainen replaced Kevyn Adams as general manager on Dec. 15, but they have yet to reach an agreement with the Trade Deadline looming. Tuch is second on Buffalo in goals (22) and points (48) in 56 games this season behind Tage Thompson (30 goals, 59 points).