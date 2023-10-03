Preseason roundup: Korpisalo, Senators shut out Penguins

Joonas Korpisalo made 40 saves, including 18 in the third period, for the Ottawa Senators in a 3-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Monday.

Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist, and Ridly Greig and Brady Tkachuk each scored for the Senators.

Tristan Jarry allowed two goals on 23 shots for the Penguins, who were 0-for-6 on the power play.

Greig gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 8:02 of the first period, and Tkachuk made it 2-0 at 17:48.

Stutzle scored an empty-net goal at 17:40 of the third for the 3-0 final.