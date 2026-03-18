Jarvis fined maximum for high-sticking in Hurricanes game

Forward penalized $5,000 for actions against Blue Jackets wing Garland

Jarvis CAR fined for high sticking

© Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for high-sticking Columbus Blue Jackets forward Conor Garland during NHL Game No. 1070 in Columbus on Tuesday, March 17, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 1:57 of the third period. Jarvis was assessed a double-minor penalty for high-sticking.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

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