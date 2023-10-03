Crosby gets ‘unique’ chance to play preseason game with Penguins in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- When the Timbit minor hockey kids came out on the ice at Scotiabank Centre during the first intermission of the Nova Scotia Showdown to play a truncated five-minute game Monday, each one of them was wearing No. 87.

Much like many of the fans in the stands who were watching them.

This, after all, was the first time in 17 years that center Sidney Crosby -- No. 87 in your programs for the Pittsburgh Penguins, No. 1 in the hearts of most hockey fans here -- was playing an NHL game in his hometown area, and the entire region was stoked. Wearing his jersey was their way of paying tribute to their local hero.

Message received.

Crosby is a native of Cole Harbour, 10 miles from downtown Halifax, and had been champing at the bit for months in anticipation of the Penguins’ preseason game against the Ottawa Senators, much like his legions of supporters here. His previous NHL appearance here came in a preseason game in 2006 when the team, in Crosby’s words, “was in and out of town.”

It was a Sidney Crosby love-in.

Only the Senators didn’t follow the script, shutting out Pittsburgh’s captain and his teammates 3-0.

After the final horn had sounded and he’d emotionally acknowledged the crowd upon being named the game’s Third Star, a grateful Crosby addressed his teammates in the cramped dressing room.

“Just to thank them,” he said. “I know it’s training camp and it’s pretty busy and there’s a lot going on, but I thought whether it was from my family or just from everyone here and what it meant, I wanted to say thank you. That was basically it.”

His teammates, while disappointed they couldn’t have helped produce a win for Crosby on this special night, were just as appreciative of what the 36-year-old and his family and friends had done for them during their three-day visit here.

It started when the players arrived in Halifax on Friday and were greeted with gift bags in their hotel rooms that included homemade banana bread courtesy of Sidney’s mom, Trina.