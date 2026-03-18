NHL On Tap: Senators visit Capitals looking to close in on wild card

Pittsburgh keeps on plugging

For a team projected to be far down in the standings, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been on an impressive run even when missing Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. They're second in the Metropolitan Division and seven points back of the Carolina Hurricanes, their opponent at Lenovo Center (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, TVAS2) to end a five-game road trip. The Penguins (34-18-15) made a statement with a 7-2 win against the Avalanche on Monday, when Malkin had three points (two goals, one assist) in his return from a five-game suspension for slashing Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. Brandon Bussi is 25-6-1 in his first season for the Hurricanes (42-19-6). He is the fastest goalie in NHL history (29 games) to reach 25 wins, breaking the record held by Ross Brooks for the Boston Bruins (32 games from 1972-74).