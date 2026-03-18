Post-Olympic buzz fueling tight races for Stanley Cup Playoffs, Bettman says

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- The success of having NHL players at the 2026 Winter Olympics and the buzz coming out of the gold medal game have added even more fuel to the tight races for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Speaking on the final day of the NHL General Managers meetings, Commissioner Gary Bettman said the League was happy with the experience in Milan and how it’s generated excitement for the final few weeks of the regular season.
“On balance, because as you’ve heard me say repeatedly probably more than you want to hear, going to the Olympics is a balancing act, I think the players who participated were thrilled with the experience without regard to outcome of any particular team,” Bettman said Wednesday. “The hockey was sensational and there seems to be a post-Olympic buzz which, among other things, is driving interest in the game and our national ratings, certainly in the U.S.”
That interest will be driven by the tight playoff races in each conference.