Crosby to return for Penguins against Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sidney Crosby will return to the lineup for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, TVAS2).

"Excited to get back in it," Crosby said after the morning skate. "Just watching these guys and being on the trip, obviously getting closer. … Just happy to finally be back in there."

The 38-year-old center was injured during the second period of Team Canada's 4-3 overtime win against Team Czechia in the quarterfinals at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Feb. 18. He did not play in the semifinals and a 2-1 overtime loss to Team USA in the gold medal game on Feb 22.

Crosby, who had six points (two goals, four assists) in four games for Canada, was in uniform on the ice after the game to receive his silver medal. He was expected to be sidelined at least four weeks.

"We haven't had a ton of practices; we're playing every other day," Crosby said. "As far as getting touches and handling the puck, I've done a lot of that in the past few weeks, so hopefully that's something that will feel pretty good.

"I think it's just been a matter of how I feel, just trying to make sure...that everything is good in every way, whether it’s the injury itself or getting ready to play. I don't think specifically today was a target."