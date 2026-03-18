Crosby to return for Penguins against Hurricanes

Pittsburgh captain missed 11 games after injury at 2026 Olympics

Crosby_PIT_skating

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By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sidney Crosby will return to the lineup for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, TVAS2).

"Excited to get back in it," Crosby said after the morning skate. "Just watching these guys and being on the trip, obviously getting closer. … Just happy to finally be back in there."

The 38-year-old center was injured during the second period of Team Canada's 4-3 overtime win against Team Czechia in the quarterfinals at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Feb. 18. He did not play in the semifinals and a 2-1 overtime loss to Team USA in the gold medal game on Feb 22.

Crosby, who had six points (two goals, four assists) in four games for Canada, was in uniform on the ice after the game to receive his silver medal. He was expected to be sidelined at least four weeks.

"We haven't had a ton of practices; we're playing every other day," Crosby said. "As far as getting touches and handling the puck, I've done a lot of that in the past few weeks, so hopefully that's something that will feel pretty good.

"I think it's just been a matter of how I feel, just trying to make sure...that everything is good in every way, whether it’s the injury itself or getting ready to play. I don't think specifically today was a target."

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Pittsburgh (34-18-15) is tied for second in the Metropolitan Division. It went 5-3-3 without Crosby.

"It's  great to have him back," Penguins coach Dan Muse said. The work that he's put in to be back. Even when he's out of the lineup, he's making a major impact on this group, just with his leadership, just being around the group. I can't speak enough about how much of an impact he makes on an every day basis. You saw it even during the stretch when he was out of the lineup.

"So now to have him back, it's obviously exciting for him, exciting for us."

In his 21st NHL season, Crosby, the Penguins captain, leads them with 59 points (27 goals, 32 assists) in 56 games.

Named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players at the League's Centennial celebration in 2017, Crosby has won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP twice (2006-07, 2013-14), the Ted Lindsay Award as MVP as voted by the NHL Players' Association three times (2006-07, 2012-13, 2013-14), the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL scoring leader twice (2006-07, 2013-14) and the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy for leading the League in goals twice (2009-10, 2016-17).

"He is irreplaceable and if you get him back in your lineup, you get so much better in a quick instant," defenseman Kris Letang said. "We're happy that he's on the right path."

Pittsburgh is 2-1-1 on its five-game road trip and is coming off a 7-2 win against the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

"It's never easy watching, but I think you gain even more appreciation when you're (out of the lineup)," Crosby said. "You just see on a nightly basis the way we work, the way we compete. Just coming back in games, a lot of different things. Just want to jump in there and contribute the best I can."

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