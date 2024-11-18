NHL On Tap: McDavid, Caufield face off when Oilers visit Canadiens 

Games of the day

Edmonton Oilers at Montreal Canadiens (7:30 ET; RDS, Prime)

Connor McDavid brings a four-game goal and point streak (four goals, seven assists) to his last appearance at Bell Centre before he plays for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. McDavid already feels at home at the venue, where he's 8-3-2 in the NHL. Leon Draisaitl is also on a roll for Edmonton (9-7-2) with eight points (four goals, four assists) during a four-game point streak. The Canadiens (6-10-2) are led by Cole Caufield, whose 12 goals are in a four-way tie for second in the League behind Alex Ovechkin, Draisaitl and Sam Reinhart (13 each). The forward is a candidate to play for the United States at 4 Nations and could become the fourth Canadiens player since 1980-81 to score at least 13 goals before his 20th game of the season, joining Brian Savage (16 in 1995-96), Steve Shutt (15 in 1981-82) and Mats Naslund (14 in 1985-86).

Washington Capitals at Utah Hockey Club (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MNMT2)

Ovechkin makes his Delta Center for the Capitals (12-4-1) debut fresh off a hat trick in a 5-2 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday that moved him 29 goals from surpassing Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894. He is the first player in NHL history age 39 or older to score 11 goals in a 10-game span and fourth with at least 16 hat tricks on the road, joining Mario Lemieux (19), Gretzky (19) and Marcel Dionne, 17. Clayton Keller leads Utah (7-7-3) with 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 17 games, including an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday.

Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP+, ALT)

NHL points leader Nathan MacKinnon (33 points; seven goals, 26 assists in 18 games) and the Avalanche (9-9-0) look to regroup after a 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Friday ended a three-game winning streak, MacKinnon's 11-game home point streak and Mikko Rantanen's three-game goal and point streak (six goals, two assists). Travis Konecny is on a six-game point streak (six goals, six assists) for the Flyers (8-8-2), who have won three in a row and have points in a season-high five straight games (4-0-1). Philadelphia forward Matvei Michkov leads NHL rookies in goals (six), points (15) and multipoint games (five).