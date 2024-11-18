Zizing 'Em Up: Brady, Matthew Tkachuk as U.S. teammates could happen at 4 Nations Face-Off

In early December, the countries involved in the 4 Nations Face-Off -- the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland -- will submit their final rosters for the tournament. On June 28, each team announced its first six players for the event, the first best-on-best competition since the World Cup of Hockey 2016. Matthew was chosen by the United States.

Brady admits he and Matthew have discussed what it would be like to represent their country together. All that remains is for Brady to wait and see if he'll be picked.

"I can't tell you how special it would be for us to be together every day," Brady said, "to be on the same ice every day, to be playing for the [United States] together every day, to be on the same team pushing for one unified goal every day.

"I can just imagine how perfect and awesome it's going to be if it happens."

Here's why it makes so much sense that it should happen.

On the day Jeremy Roenick received his Hockey Hall of Fame ring as part of the Class of 2024 last Monday, he discussed what the United States needed to do in an international tournament like 4 Nations. Roenick represented the country at the 1998 Nagano Olympics and 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. He said he's never seen the United States have such a deep talent pool like this before but cautioned that it takes far more than skill to come out on top on such an event.

"Are they going to play more of a grit game like a Canadian team, that in-your-face type of game?" Roenick said. "That's the one thing you always wonder about the U.S., is how gritty, how tough they can actually play. You never have to worry about that with a Canadian team, at least in the past."

Enter the Tkachuk brothers.

You want sandpaper? Matthew and Brady are the poster children for that style of play, combining hustle and muscle for the type of combination rarely seen in the NHL.

Matthew, 26, has six seasons of at least 20 goals and seven with at least 60 penalty minutes. Brady, 25, has five and six, respectively.

Imagine them on the same team? The same line? On their own they can knock defensemen on their butts and pucks into the net, often on the same shift.

Put them together, and it potentially could be a nightmare for the other team.

"I think that's what kind of makes me the player that I am, is being able to bring that side of things," said Brady, the Senators captain. "I think the same goes for my brother. We both pride ourselves on being emotional leaders who lead by example and bring offense but also that emotional physicality.

"Right now, my main focus is on the Ottawa Senators, but yes, Matthew and I have talked about this tournament and future tournaments, and how awesome it would be."

One Tkachuk has proven to be a lot for teams to handle on any given night. Maybe, just maybe, we're on the cusp of seeing what kind of havoc two of them together could muster.